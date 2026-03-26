Slime Rancher to release on mobile as the hit PC indie finally makes the jump

A slime a day...

Slime Rancher is set to make its way to mobile later this year for iOS and Android

Hop into the shows of rancher Beatrix LeBeau and her slime farm in deep space

Explore the Far, Far Range, gather slimes and care for them

We've had plenty of PC and console hits make their way to mobile over the years, both in the AAA and indie space. And the latest to take the plunge, courtesy of publisher Playdigious, is none other than Monomi Park's Slime Rancher, which is set to arrive on iOS and Android May 26th.

Slime Rancher sees you step into the role of, well, a slime rancher. Specifically, Beatrix LeBeau, who decides to do as many of us would and heads out into the far reaches of space to try her hand at ranching the alien creatures known as, unsurprisingly, slimes.

Your main role in slime ranching is to gather up these adorable critters using your vac-pack before taking them back to your ranch and attempting to take care of them. Of course, each slime has its own special needs, and as you gather more of them, you'll be challenged to grow your ranch to care for them.

Slimed

From what I gather, there's more than a bit of Pikmin about Slime Rancher. And as you explore the Far, Far Range on which you find yourself, you'll come across all manner of hybrid species and different biomes from the Dry Reef to the Moss Blanket.

And if you think it'll be a bit of a difficult proposition, taking on this adventure, you can select from three distinct modes. Be that the intended experience of Adventure mode, a calmer, laid-back experience, Casual mode or the added challenge and time limit of Rush mode! When Slime Rancher drops for iOS and Android on May 26th, with an expected price of $8.99 (with a planned 10% discount at launch).

But if you can't wait that long to try something new and interesting, why not dive into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week?