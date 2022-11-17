Tower of Fantasy's version 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth goes live soon with a brand new map and simulacrum

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have just announced a major content update for their open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. Titled Confounding Labyrinth, the game’s version 2.1 goes live on November 22nd. It features a new map, with new and tougher enemies and bosses, and an awesome new simulacrum too.

In version 2.1 of Tower of Fantasy, players will find themselves in the Confounding Abyss region that is located just below Mirroria, which was introduced in the Vera update. Here, players will explore the ruins of the Third City which is dotted with unique terrain and troublesome obstacles. But picturesque views await them too.

Expect to find quite a lot of distinctive items in this region, all part of a civilization unknown to us. Prism Pillars enate a faint flickering light that helps reveal the path ahead. The Abyss also has a Deepsoul Industrial Zone near the Scientific Research Centre, which is covered in karst caves. Its humid atmosphere makes it perfect for peculiar fungi to grow.

Unfamiliar terrain isn’t the only danger in this zone. A plethora of unfamiliar enemies lie ahead too. They have someone mutated because of the strange effects of the Confounding Abyss. Players will find chimeric creatures like the Crystal Hoof which has a Culton’s body which has been fused with an unknown crystal, making it extremely strong.

All of this sounds like quite the challenge, but it will be equally rewarding, especially with the new simulacrum character, Lin. She is the daughter of Mirroria’s founder and is the land’s successor. While she may not be officially appointed, being an only child has already made her the ruler in the people’s eyes.

As a result, Lin had to undergo a lot of combat training from a young age, which has made her a formidable fighter that leads from the front. But what makes her insanely powerful, is her alternation ability.

Players may already know that every simulacrum has its own element that they use. Lin goes further than this, as her alteration ability allows her to use any of the elements without any limitation. This allows players to efficiently use her as a construction weapon for any of the elements.

Tower of Fantasy’s v2.1 Confounding Labyrinth update drops on November 22nd.