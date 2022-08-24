Tower of Fantasy unveils the upcoming Vera expansion at Gamescom 2022

It’s been about two weeks since Level Infinite and Hotta Studios’ open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy launched on mobile and it has already garnered a lot of success. In this short duration, the game has been downloaded over 10 million times already, topped the App Store in 36 countries and comes in the global top ten in 122 more. Additionally, with this Gamescom 2022 kicking off today, the developers have an announcement to make.

Level Infinite has revealed that Tower of Fantasy will receive its first free expansion, Vera, later this fall. Vera is set to be the game’s latest playable area, with a cyberpunk theme that brings new environments, mounts, monsters, and weapons to the table. At the heart of this region is Mirroria, a cyberpunk hub that is surrounded by arid lands that form the Desert Gobby.

Here, players will come across new raids and legendary bosses that can be challenged by friends and crews. There will be enough new missions and events to keep players occupied for a while. And with that, also comes a treasure trove of progression-based rewards waiting to be unlocked.

Historically speaking, Vera was once part of The Seventh District of Helgaard but contact was lost with the Plane after the Cataclysm took place. Since a major part of this land is a desert, the climate is hot and dry, with the sun shining on everything. Vera’s Phantom Tower was destroyed because of the calamity as well, disallowing anyone on the main Plane from calibrating its space-time dimension.

Furthermore, the damage sustained prevents the region from maintaining a stable energy source. While the radiation seems to be reduced in most regions, the heavily polluted areas are still affected. Thankfully, most of Vera is suitable for human activities but obviously, the most concentrated part of this land is Mirroria.

Get ready for this expansion by downloading Tower of Fantasy now for free.