Tower of Fantasy to launch new Warp Server with complete overhaul of key systems

That's warped!

Tower of Fantasy is revamping with the new Warp Server

This 'pure MMO experience' cuts out extraneous systems, including gacha

New players can enjoy events and rewards to get up to speed

One pitfall faced by virtually every MMO is when systems start to get away from them. Like any constantly living and evolving experience, eventually things get byzantine and confusing. So, why not just start from scratch? Which is exactly what Hotta Studios has done with Tower of Fantasy's new Warp Server that's launching tomorrow.

The Warp Server sees mechanics such as the gacha system removed, in favour of more classic unlocks for cosmetics and other accessories. Even weapons will now be available purely via in-game progress, with a new player apparently able to collect all of them within a month of play.

This extends to the introduction of seasons, which offer special rewards for those playing, as well as keeping a more consistent style of play throughout a longer period. A bigger focus on social interaction sees the introduction of the Crew Base for trading and socialising, while newbies can hop into Global to quiz veterans on what to do.

Fantasy-tic

It'd be tempting to speculate about this being a way to battle waning popularity, but ironically, I think it's more focused on strengthening Tower of Fantasy's existing popularity. Tower of Fantasy has plenty of fans, many of whom have been wishing for a pure MMO experience like this, and for newbies, it's a great way to get involved.

Meanwhile, for those who're tied strictly to their existing servers, you'll find that version 5.5 Starfall Burst comes packed with new content to enjoy, including a new simulacrum (be sure to check our Tower of Fantasy tier list to see where they might end up) in the form of Veronika.

