Tower of Fantasy announces version 5.35 with Twin Fates and major server changes

More big changes in the world of ToF

Tower of Fantasy is seeing a major new change with version 3.53

At least four servers will be merged into two, with a full client restart

It follows the debut of the gacha-free Warped server a few weeks ago

For fans of Tower of Fantasy, it's been a year of ups and downs. On the one hand, we've had some major new updates, but on the other hand, the folks at ToF have also had to admit that they've maybe overreached with the gacha. The new, highly anticipated Warped server recently went live in China, and now version 5.35, which goes live today, will see further changes.

For one, we're going to see the integration of The Morning Star and Takoyaki servers together, while Rainbow Road and Nirvana will also be merged. The move comes as part of a major shift in focus for Tower of Fantasy, and will see you need to restart your client, albeit with x400 Dark Crystal to compensate.

With its vast roster (for newcomers, we've ranked all the Tower of Fantasy characters and weapons in our tier list), it's no surprise Tower of Fantasy still stands strong. But the Warped server, with its much lesser focus on gacha, is an indicator that the tides are changing somewhat.

How can I miss ya' if you won't leave?

As we've seen with the global debut of Ragnarok M: Classic , for many players in the MMORPG space, there's been a general sense of malaise around gacha. And Tower of Fantasy is taking a bold step by merging servers to concentrate the player base while also tinkering with rowing back much of the gacha focus, while integrating player trading and an in-game economy.

There are still plenty of reasons to check out our Tower of Fantasy code list for some free rewards in the mainline servers, but it may well be that in future we'll have to give you more guides on trading and other aspects of ToF's changes.

In the meantime, it's well worth taking a look at some of the other top MMO picks on mobile. Just take a gander at our list of the top mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what other top competition is fighting for space.