Evangelion collab simulacrum Rei is coming soon to Tower of Fantasy

Publisher Level Infinite and game developer Hotta Studio have announced that Rei is the next Evangelion collab limited simulacrum to join Tower of Fantasy. Rei Ayanami will be available within the open-world MMORPG as of March 28th.

Rei is an EVA-00 pilot who finds herself in Vera after travelling across time and space. A woman of mystery, Rei is considered aloof and has an eerie calm about her. She is a Frost-Volt simulacrum who wields Salvation, a special bow created by the Mirroria Department of Science and Technology specifically for her. Salvation uses energy arrows as ammunition.

The first fully qualified pilot of Evangelion, Rei is known for following orders without hesitation despite any danger to her life. During the Angel invasion of Vera, Rei fought beside Shinji, Asuka, and the Vera citizens. Tower of Fantasy has unveiled a trailer showcasing Rei and Salvation in action. In the two-minute trailer, you’ll see Rei calmly take down multiple enemies with her energy arrows which simmer with electricity.

Tower of Fantasy is a cross-platform MMORPG that takes place several centuries after the human race abandoned Earth and settled on planet Aida. The game features an anime-like sci-fi art style and thrilling combat. You’ll explore a vast world featuring futuristic buildings as you hone your personal fighting style.

You will also wield impressive weapons and learn each character’s backstory as you journey across Aida. Whether you choose to go it alone or play with friends, you’ll enjoy the freedom of seamlessly switching weapons and gameplay styles on the go.

