Tower of Fantasy SSR relics listed and explained

We bet you have already heard about the new gacha game from Chinese developer Perfect World. Certainly, you have started playing it if you are a Genshin Impact fan. That's why you're here! This game has a ton of different characters. Still, unlike in Genshin Impact, there are different relics in the game. To make the game easier to play, we have prepared this guide. Within it, we will list SSR Relics that are currently present in Tower of Fantasy and explain each of them.

WHAT ARE RELICS IN TOWER OF FANTASY?

Relics in Tower of Fantasy will assist you in combat and when exploring the world. One of the first relics you will find is a jetpack, which will make exploring the world much quicker.

The game divides the relics into two classes: SR and SSR. SR relics are more common, and SRR relics are less common, but they are very powerful. Some relics can be obtained as you progress through the main storyline. They are required for quests and exploring the world. So, be sure to complete story missions to get free relics.

TOWER OF FANTASY SSR RELICS LIST

Alternate Destiny – DEF – Stat Boost/Invincibility Colossus Arm – ATK – DPS/Transform Confinement – ATK – Control DPS Drone – Defense – Stat Boost Hologram Projector – ATK – Summon/DPS Omnium Shield – Defense – Immunity/Stat Boost Spacetime Rift – ATK – Control Type V Armor – ATK – Transform/DPS

TOWER OF FANTASY SSR RELICS EXPLANATION

Alternate Destiny

Type: Defence

Cooldown: 90 Seconds

At present, there are eight SSR class relics in the game. They are:

If you need an item to provide the best protection for your character, this is the relic you need. Alternate Destiny is an orb that provides powerful shields, reminiscent of Zhongli's shields from Genshin Impact.

This is a very good gadget, but it's very difficult to obtain. To get this relic you need to get 30 Alternate Destiny relic shards. Relic shards can only be obtained by defeating bosses and getting relic shards as a reward, or by exploring ruins.

When upgraded, Alternate Destiny adds a variety of new features to its user's support capabilities.

1-Star: Allies in the Pocket Dimension heal 15 per cent HP for eight seconds.

2-Star: Friendlies inside the Pocket Dimension get a 25 per cent lifesteal.

3-Star: Allies in the Pocket Dimension cannot be mind controlled.

4-Star: Get a 2-per cent boost in Frost Damage. This applies even when the relic is not deployed.

5-Star: Allies get double lifesteal if their HP drops to 40% or below throughout Alternate Destiny.

Colossus Arm

Type: Attack

Cooldown: 300 Seconds

If you're new to Tower of Fantasy, this relic will be a lifesaver. In particular, it will help you defeat enemies when lack experience playing in co-op and don't have a squad.

This relic deals immense AOE damage. Pressing the attack button strikes anyone standing in its path and deals missile damage when the combo ends. The gauntlet also gives immunity to stuns for 20 seconds, so you can safely deal damage without fear of interruption, making it perfect for PVP and PVE.

When upgraded, the Colossus Arm provides some advantages that improve its use as a temporary tanking alternative.

1-Star: Fires two missiles with each attack dealing 34.8 per cent of ATK to the target.

2-Star: Its overall Cooldown is now 200 seconds.

3-Star: Fires four missiles that deal 34.8 percent of ATK to the target.

4-Star: Reduces the player’s Physical Damage received by 2 per cent even without deployment.

5-Star: The Colossus Arm now lasts for 30 seconds while players gain a 20 per cent damage reduction.

Confinement

Type: Attack

Cooldown: 240 Seconds

When you are still low-levelled and want to take down a tough boss, this relic is a must.

Activating Confinement creates an area of trapped enemies. It lasts for 10 seconds, with enemies trapped in the area taking 73.4% of the player's ATK in elemental damage every second, similar to how elements like Pyro in Genshin Impact work.

When improving this relic, you may get the most out of Confinement. Each tier level in its upgrade path brings more advantages that allow players to synergize with the attacking capability of the relic.

1-Star: Stuns now affect targets for three seconds, with Confinement getting a 180 second cooldown.

2-Star: Damage dealt by energy pulses gets a 30 percent boost.

3-Star: The cooldown for Confinement is now 120 seconds.

4-Star: Physical Damage to the player is boosted by 2 per cent even without deployment.

5-Star: Confinement now triggers an earthquake every three seconds that suspends the target, though these can be dodged by jumping.

Drone

Type: Defense

Cooldown: 120 Seconds

If you had followers like Paimon in Genshin Impact may wish to have a similar ally in Tower of Fantasy. Those lucky enough to receive a drone as a relic may have a similar experience, even for a limited period. When summoned, a tiny drone appears next to the player, unsurprisingly.

It may seem like this relic is useless, but it's not. During its 15-second appearance, the drone increases damage reduction by 5% every five seconds, greatly improving their defensive skills.

When upgraded, the Drone provides you and your allies with many new skills that can change fighting strategy. The Drone, acting as an additional support unit, may provide significant boosts to the squad, which is crucial against elites and tougher enemies.

1-Star: The unit now grants immunity against crowd control for the next five seconds.

2-Star: The Drone now lasts for 25 seconds.

3-Star: The Drone now grants an Inspiration stack every five seconds. This gives a 5 per cent damage boost for every stack.

4-Star: Players get 2 per cent reduced Volt Damage even without relic use.

5-Star: Players may get an attack recovery effect that converts 20 per cent of damage received back to HP.

Hologram Projector

Type: Attack

Cooldown: 180 Seconds

When this relic is activated, a drone will appear, projecting a copy of your character. It simulates your actions for 15 seconds. If these actions are attacks, enemies receive 35% of the user's original damage. While 35 per cent may seem little, being able to repeat the same destructive combos can result in 135 per cent damage to enemies, which is still a significant attack boost when repeated multiple times.

If you upgrade the Hologram Projector, you may be able to make the hologram cause more damage and perform more effectively as a battle aid.

1-Star: The hologram now lasts for 20 seconds.

2-Star: This relic’s cooldown is 120 seconds.

3-Star: Tapping the skill button will allow players to teleport to the hologram’s position.

4-Star: Players get a 2 per cent boost to Volt Damage even without deploying the relic.

5-Star: The hologram now deals 50 per cent of the damage that players deal to enemies. Transposing or teleporting to the hologram will remove crowd control effects plaguing the player.

Omnium Shield

Type: Defense

Cooldown: 90 Seconds

When this relic is activated, you gains access to the Omnium Shield, which has 200 per cent of your character's maximum health. It takes the damage you would receive from projectiles, giving time to change tactics. Omnium Shield boasts good protection against long-range projectiles that are difficult to dodge.

Players can improve the Omnium Shield's defensive boost by upgrading it.

1-Star: Enemies are slowed by 50% for 2 seconds once they pass through the shield.

2-Star: The Shield now recharges for 60 seconds.

3-Star: The Shield now lasts for 20 seconds.

4-Star: Players get a 2 percent reduction to Frost Damage, even when the relic is not deployed.

5-Star: Allies passing through the Omnium Shield will get a 25 percent damage boost for 7-seconds.

Spacetime Rift

Type: Attack

Cooldown: 100 Seconds

The Spacetime Rift is a destructive anti-gravity field that can be deployed in battle.

When activated, the Spacetime Rift launches a proton bomb at the target, resulting in a space-time invasion. This pulls the target for ten seconds into the centre and delivers 39.6% of your ATK to all foes stuck in it every 0.5 seconds for an additional 1.5 seconds.

When upgraded, this bomb may provide additional benefits. With the appropriate set of upgrades, the Spacetime Rift acts as a useful aggressive support ability, allowing you to unleash combos.

1-Star: Enemies inside the Spacetime Rift but close to the ground won’t be able to dodge. The Rift’s duration is increased to 15 seconds.

2-Star: The target area of the Spacetime Rift is increased by 100%.

3-Star: Damage dealt to targets now has a 20% boost.

4-Star: Players get a 2% reduction in Flame Damage, even when undeployed.

5-Star: Enemies cannot be healed while inside the Spacetime Rift.

Type V Armor

Type: Attack-Type

Cooldown: 200 Seconds

Want to get some rest while something big is being blown to pieces on the field? Then Type V Armor is what you're after. When this relic is summoned, a large drone appears, which you can control.

Once inside the drone, you get a lot of extra perks. Target Shot allows you to fire quickly to deal damage to enemies. Type V Armor remains active for 30 seconds, giving you the ability to stay intact in your armor while conducting counterattacks against enemies.

Those who desire to play the role of sub-tanks will like riding this drone, especially because of the upgrade bonuses.

1-Star: Players are immune to control and Flame Damage while inside the drone.

2-Star: Players gain the Artillery Fire skill while piloting the drone. This forces the drone to fire six (6) times to the locked-on target, of which each strike deals 155.2-percent of the player’s ATK.

3-Star: Players now inflict Burn when dealing damage while piloting the drone.

4-Star: Players get a 2% boost to Flame Damage even when the drone is undeployed.

5-Star: Players get the Flame Domain skill while piloting the drone. This releases a Flame Domain which deals up to 1,146.8% of the player’s ATK as damage to enemies in the area.

CONCLUSION

These Tower of Fantasy relics will be very useful during your adventure. Just do not forget that to get them, you have to complete certain quests or collect certain items.