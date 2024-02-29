Tower of Fantasy reveals release date for the upcoming Evangelion collaboration event

Tower of Fantasy x Evangelion will go live on March 12th

Epic event as two angels invade and ruin the peace of Vera

Asuka Shikinami Langley is the new simulacrum joining the party

Last month, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announced the first collaboration of the year for Tower of Fantasy. The smash hit RPG has joined hands with a popular 90s anime series, Evangelion for an epic event. We finally have a release date in sight, and it’s closer than you think. Get ready to dive into an exciting adventure filled with thrilling battles and iconic characters from the Evangelion universe.

In this Tower of Fantasy x Evangelion crossover event, Vera’s tranquillity is destroyed when the 4th and 10th Angels threaten to invade the city. To combat this threat, three Evangelion outsiders join forces with Vera Guardians and the Executor in a high-octane battle against the invaders. However, these units had to return to a sealed hangar to recharge as they waited for the Angels to come back.

Putting all eggs in one basket wouldn’t have been a good idea so a backup plan was also established. Mirroria reactivated the original mecha of Tower of Fantasy, which you will pilot against the villains. These ancient war machines are equipped with powerful weapons and abilities, that will give you the edge required to protect Vera from this onslaught. Additionally, you can take advantage of Soul Plugs, all-terrain vehicles fitted with strong anti-gravity engines that make them even more deadly.

But that's not all, because one of the most beloved Evangelion characters, Asuka Shikinami Langley, will join the fray as a simulacrum. Alongside Asuka, you will also have the assistance of the New Smart Servant Pen Pen, a helpful companion who will follow you around and offer support during strenuous combat.

Tower of Fantasy’s collaboration event with Evangelion will go live on March 12th, with a few weeks to enjoy all the festivities. Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.