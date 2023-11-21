Tower of Fantasy's v3.4, Butterfly in the Abyss is now live

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have just released the highly anticipated version 3.4 update in Tower of Fantasy, which brings a host of content to the popular RPG. Titled Butterfly in the Abyss, it allows players to delve deeper into the Forbidden County of Marshville, where they will come across new foes that will put their skills to the test.

V3.4 of Tower of Fantasy sees the entire Marshville map open up, allowing players free reign to explore the whole region. It comes with novel areas such as the Pass of Ao, Skyburnace, and the Black Jade Ruins. Speaking of the Black Jade Ruins, that's where the latest boss, Nan Yin is from as well.

Nan Yin was once the Overseer of the Yuheng Department in Marshville, a highly respected person in Domain 9, who was also the previous Lady Baihu. Everything changed when she entered the Black Jade Ruins, emerging as a mysterious traitor who can now control the dead with her flute. She’s going to offer quite a challenge and you can find out more about Nan Yin in our recent article.

Another villain joining the game is Merbelle, a half-human and half-fish hybrid who uses both terrains to her advantage. That’s not all because there is an aerial threat as well, in the form of the two bat-like chimeras, Hidewing and Rockwing. Fighting these enemies will require a fair few items, some of which can be obtained for free by redeeming these Tower of Fantasy codes!

It’s not all hard work because the update also brings a few casual events with it. There’s the Ultimate Champion Tournament fought between eight players, as well as the 1v1 City Siege mode. The mentorship system remains open and players can also get their hands on the Assembling for Combat upgrade to create the strongest team using weapons and source cards.

Download Tower of Fantasy’s latest update now for free.