Retro Commander offers an old-school RTS experience, coming to iOS and Android on November 25th

Noble Master Games has announced the upcoming launch of Retro Commander, the indie game dev's post-apocalyptic real-time strategy game on iOS, Android, and Steam. Launching on mobile this November 25th, the RTS boasts more than 6 years of developments and a gritty futuristic world where Earth is struggling to heave its last breath.

In Retro Commander, you can look forward to a "mix between Command & Conquer and Supreme Commander", where you'll need to build your base, expand your territories, research useful technologies, and manage your resources to survive. The game offers a walk down memory lane with its old-school visuals, but it does away with the tediousness of old games by incorporating modern controls.

It also offers both single-player and multiplayer content, with a narrative that revolves around more than 25 missions. The game also features cross-platform multiplayer matches, with play modes that include Skirmish, Survival, Capture the Flag and Battle Royale.

Of course, if you're feeling a little bit more creative, you can always craft your own masterpiece with the mods or enjoy the community-created maps.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Retro Commander on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases - that is, a one-time purchase of $19.99 to unlock the full game (or your local equivalent). You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.