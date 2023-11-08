Tower of Fantasy's upcoming version 3.4 update delves deeper into the Forbidden County of Marshville

Tower of Fantasy’s version 3.3 patch should wrap up in a couple of weeks as its successor is already on the horizon. Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have just revealed the version 3.4 expansion, titled Butterfly in the Abyss. it launches later this month and will introduce several new areas in Marshville, full of violent winds and icy snow. Two more bosses and tonnes of challenges raise the stakes even higher.

In Tower of Fantasy’s Butterfly in the Abyss update, players will find themselves in Forbidden County, where they will face-off against the first new boss, Nin Yin. She was originally the chief of the Alabaster Guards and has since then harnessed the power of three Darkness Crystamaxes, making her the most powerful Darkness entity in all of Domain 9.

Travelling to the frozen lakes of Hendeca County will be no less challenging as that area is ruled by another creature of the Darkness, Merbelle. Thanks to her half-human and half-fish form, she can take advantage of both terrains. Nowhere in the deeper counties of Marshville will players be safe. If those two bosses weren’t enough, get ready to fight Hidewing and Rocking, the two bat-hybrids as well.

To help prepare for all the monstrosities in Marshville, a new Field of Execution gameplay mode has been designed. It tasks players with teaming up in order to collect all resources require to face the Darkness. Together, everyone will have to fight and defeat boss Xingtian, who will drop bucketloads of valuable loot.

Meanwhile, the main story also continues in Frost-Covered Marshville Part 2. It follows Ji Yu’s exploration of the Forbidden County as she unearths Nin Yin’s plot and the truth behind the Hendeca County Calamity. A huge battle is about to begin, and it is crucial that all wanderers begin preparations immediately.

Tower of Fantasy’s version 3.4 update will release on November 21st.