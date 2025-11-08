Totally Fishing will soon turn fishing into a chaos-filled RPG on Android and iOS

Any Ridiculous Fishing fans in here?

Totally Fishing is like Ridiculous Fishing with the absurdity dialled up

Simple cast-and-reel mechanics with a deep RPG structure

Created by a small indie team of two developers

It’s always fun when a tiny indie studio releases something that looks like developers channelled their absolute strangest fever dream right into code. Totally Fishing is one of those. It’s a cartoon-style fishing adventure that starts off like your average cast-and-reel sim and somehow ends up closer to an RPG with more jokes, weirder fish, and a faint whiff of sea-spray madness.

If you’ve ever played Ridiculous Fishing, the influence here will jump out immediately, and that’s very much the point. The developers have taken Vlambeer’s legendary formula of catch, fling, and explode, then dialled it up several notches. You’re not just chasing a high score anymore, you’re chasing fortune, treasure, and a slightly suspicious salesman who probably isn’t telling you the whole truth.

All your outings will start off as a pretty standard fishing adventure, turning into something far stranger. Expect diving for lost loot, fighting rival anglers, and slowly fill up your trove of rods, reels, and upgrades to make your fishing trip feel like a full-blown quest. Think of it as a proper RPG, except its loaded with a lot more mackerel and fewer moral choices.

What makes it even more impressive is how small-scale the project actually is. One developer came from indie games, the other from banking, which is not exactly the pairing you’d expect to birth a fishing odyssey. Their tiny side project quickly turned into a year-long passion piece that now looks ready to hook anyone with a love for chaotic creativity.

You can already hop into the TestFlight version if you're curious to see what the fuss (or the fish) is about.