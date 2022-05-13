Top 10 best fishing games for Android
You can lay back and reel in fish from all over the planet through these outstanding Android fishing games
Do you want to experience the fun of fishing while sitting in the comfort of your home? Well, that’s possible with the help of your phone and by downloading fishing games that provide a realistic experience.
In this list, we have found the top 10 best fishing games for Android! We made this list after spending time with an array of different fishing games.
1
Fishing Break
If you enjoy both fishing and travelling, you might enjoy Fishing Break. You board a boat and travel to unknown places around the world while catching fishes ranging from common species to rarer types.
Each of the levels has a specific challenge attached to it, and upon completion, you can earn massive rewards. Overall, there are 22 spots and eight different worlds waiting to be explored. Besides that, you can compete for the top position in the global leaderboards by achieving the highest score.
2
Let's Fish! Hooked On
When it comes to Android fishing games, Let's Fish is arguably the best one out there. Unlike most games in this genre, it has seasonal features where you can change your environment by toggling the season buttons. It has summer, rainy and winter seasons with impressive graphics that look realistic.
On top of that, it features 650+ fish species and over 60 photo-realistic locations to choose from. Before you set out fishing, it has a collection of gear that you can select from including rods, traps and nets.Download Let's Fish
3
Monster Fishing 2022
Monster Fishing 2021 mainly deals with humongous and scary fish that will make you run away. It is one of the best free games in the genre, as it doesn't ask you to spend a single buck to enjoy the content.
The game is made for both experienced and novice players alike. It has sets of tutorials at the start of the game that will teach you how to fish and use the equipment properly. There are 30 different spots to choose from and you can select your equipment and upgrade it all for free.Download Monster Fishing 2021
4
Fish Master
Fish Master is a straightforward Android fishing game where you jump into a boat and start probing for the biggest catch you can. . The ultimate aim is to repeatedly break your highest score and advance to the next level. As you complete multiple levels, the depth of the river and the reach of your rod increases significantly.
It is a premium title that's available for $2.49. However, most of the items that are available in the in-game shop can be purchased without spending real money. You can simply complete a couple of daily tasks and claim the free cash.Download Fish Master
5
Fishing Hook
Fishing Hook might seem easy to play, but it could be one of the toughest Android fishing games as it requires precision and aiming while catching a fish. In order to play the game properly, you will have to be well versed with the rod mechanics.
Each achievement and ranking is stored in the database and can be showcased on your profile. Moreover, it has an offline playing feature, which is great news for those who have a weak internet connection or constantly travel.Download Fishing Hook
6
Rapala Fishing
If you prefer unlimited fishing where there’s no end to a level, Rapala Fishing is worth playing. It has multiple levels with adjustable difficulty where you select a fine location across North America to catch some rare species.
While fishing, you can create new combos and try out unique skills to make things more interesting. In addition, you can invite other players and challenge them to showcase their skills to prove who’s the best angler.Download Rapala Fishing
7
3dCARP
3DCARP is all about collecting a variety of fish species with minimal gear. The best part is you'll have to pay only once to get full access to all of the game's premium content. Numerous rewards can be collected by taking a photo of your achievements.
To make it more exciting, it has a wide range of customisable rigs that you can choose from depending on the species that are inside the river. Speaking of rivers and lakes, it has 13 and four of them, respectively.Download 3dCARP
8
Ace Fishing: Wild Catch
If you want to discover the ocean in 3D, Ace Fishing will not disappoint you. You start the journey in Hanuma Bay and travel to the deep Amazon rivers. It has one-touch controls, which makes handling the rod a simpler task.
It has a Lure Crafting System that assigns you tasks and after completing them you get graded and your name could feature on the global leaderboards. It also adds a little adventure as you travel and explore in every corner of Earth.Download Ace Fishing: Wild Catch
9
Master Bass Angler
Master Bass Angler is an action arcade game where you face off against players from around the globe and unlock huge rewards and achievements. You don’t need to register for an account, either. Simply launch the game and you’re good to go against a random angler.
It promotes competitiveness by holding daily and weekly tournaments, and there are no joining or registration fees attached to it. If you want some handsome rewards and to test your skills, make sure you take part in these tourneys.Download Master Bass Angler
10
Fishing Clash
You can catch hundreds of different fish species while sitting in some of the world's most gorgeous locations. Fishing Clash is featuring daily live events, while also having random events at least once a week. Developers are still adding new fishes every week, and not only that, they are usually releasing the gift codes for Fishing Clash every Wednesday. You can challenge your mates to a 1 on 1 contest, or play a battle royale mode that features up to 8 players at a time. It's a matter of acquiring points, you won't have to wack anyone, don't worry.Download Fishing Clash