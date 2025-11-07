GrandChase lets you add Ace Sentinel Myrielle to your roster with her official release

IRL merch up for grabs too

After opening up pre-registration sign-ups two weeks ago, GrandChase is now officially releasing Ace Sentinel Myrielle into the RPG, so if you happened to have signed up for her, now's the time to reap your reward.

I've always found GrandChase's practice of having pre-registrations for new characters a tad odd, but it's an interesting move nonetheless, mainly because if you want to get your hands on the latest top-tier character, all you have to do is sign up to add the marksman of Eryuell Island to your roster. And if you're curious about how you should organise your lineup, our GrandChase tier list will definitely come in handy.

As for Myrielle, this Retribution attribute Ranger lends her expertise, especially when you're up against Life Attribute foes in PvE. And with her launch, you can look forward to taking part in the Onwards with Myrielle event, as well as in discovering her narrative in the new Myrielle Character Story.

Of course, there's also going to be a Myrielle Step Up event to help you boost her properly from the get-go, along with Growth Aura Events just because.

And finally, if, like me, you're a fan of IRL merch, the GrandChase Merch Lottery Ticket should now be available, which will up your chances at scoring an Acrylic Stand and a Diorama Set among other real-world goodies. There are Photo Cards and Stickers up for grabs too, so you'd best hope the RNG gods are smiling upon you.

That said, GrandChase is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You might want to head on over to the official website for more info too, or get yourself even more freebies by checking out our list of GrandChase codes for good measure.