Torchlight: Infinite reveals first look at the upcoming Twinightmare season

After a long wait, XD Inc has finally revealed what players can expect in Torchlight: Infinite’s upcoming Twinightmare season due to launch next week. The beloved dungeon crawler is embracing the holiday season with a massive content update that brings not only a new playable character, Rosa, but also several novel challenges, QoL improvements, and limited-time events.

Rose is the tenth hero to join Torchlight: Infinite’s ever-growing roster. Part of the Twinightmare Season Pass, Rosa is a frighteningly strong Hunter with strong defensive abilities. As the High Court Chariot, Rosa can use her Holy Domain Skill to transform into an unstoppable chariot that effortlessly cuts through enemy hordes, cursing them in the process.

Other characters haven’t been forgotten because they will receive four new skills. These include Whirlwind Blade, Lightning Beam, Star Stalker, and Harmonious Field, which expand on the already massive customization options for heroes. If you're trying to create a powerful team, be sure to refer to our best builds for Torchlight: Infinite which will give you a headstart from the very beginning!

The Twinightmare season takes players into the world of dreams as they explore an unknown world around them. Maps will be dotted with Dream Lotuses that have a small chance of unleashing Good Dreams. Consequently, they spawn Dream Monsters that drop handsome rewards on being defeated. But it can’t be that easy, can it?

Entering into a Good Dream comes at the cost of being attacked by a Nightmare. It aims to balance the risk-to-reward ratio as the greater the amount of loot accumulated, the tougher will the Nightmare be. Only those who manage to overcome their nightmares will be rewarded with unimaginable loot.

Since this may prove to be tricky, the developers have designed a new Season Talent Panel that can be upgraded throughout the season. Check out our Torchlight Infinite talents guide for more information.

Torchlight: Infinite’s Twinightmare season releases on December 28th.