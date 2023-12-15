Torchlight: Infinite will offer Hunters a sneak peek at the next season's Lightbringer Rosa and more in upcoming livestream

XD Games will be dropping some juicy details about the next season of Torchlight: Infinite, letting players get a special first look at SS3: Twinightmare. Soon to launch later this month, the next season will welcome a new playable hero to the fray, which follows the Hunter’s Odyssey preseason event.

In the upcoming season for Torchlight: Infinite, new hero Lightbringer Rosa will be front and centre, offering players 4 new skills to tinker around with on top of the new character. In particular, you can look forward to donning some new outfits and scoring season-exclusive Pactspirits as well, so there are plenty of reasons for Hunters to get hyped.

The upcoming update will also bring on all the merrymaking of the season with some time-limited Christmas and Spring Festival events within the game - all you have to do is join in to nab some loot to end the year with a bang.

By the way, if you're curious to see which characters you should choose in the game, why not take a look at our list of the best class to pick in Torchlight: Infinite to get an idea?

There will also be an official livestream preview on December 23rd scheduled at 9AM PST, plus a Devs QA so you can raise all of your burning questions.

For now, if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Torchlight: Infinite on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the updates.