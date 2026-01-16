Torchlight: Infinite's latest monster-packed season is here with SS11 Vorax

To infinity and beyond!

Torchlight: Infinite SS11 Vorax is now here with a host of new mechanics

That includes Vorax Syndrome-infected monsters that drop Vorax Substance

As well as the new Grafting system to let you create fleshy, new, super-powerful gear

Well, it's Friday, and you know what that means! No, no, and yes! The latest season of Torchlight: Infinite is indeed here! The hit hack 'n slash dungeon crawler is coming out swinging with a new season packed to the gills with additional mechanics as Torchlight: Infinite SS11 Vorax goes live today.

If you haven't already read our previous coverage of the coming season, here's a brief reminder. Vorax adds a host of new monsters to kill, with warped creations inspired by the likes of Frankenstein. Many monsters and even heroes are also set to get visual upgrades as part of the update for shiny new looks.

It's not just slimy beasties to dispatch either. Monsters with Vorax Syndrome can be slain to earn Vorax Substance. These allow you to create your own disturbing monsters in Incubation Tanks, which can then be killed for extra rewards. The more powerful and gruesome they are, the greater the goodies!

Ew, fleshy

Of course, you can also turn the hand of mad science onto yourself, if you're brave enough. Vorax Limbs are new gear with a gruesome techno-organic twist that can be grafted with even more abilities using their expanded affix points.

It all relates to a new crafting system called Grafting that lets you extract the powers from other items and then graft them onto these new Vorax items. Gruesome and fleshy, yes, but these are undoubtedly going to be just as, if not even more powerful than some of the top-tier gear already available in Torchlight: Infinite!

