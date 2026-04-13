Torchlight: Infinite SS12 Lunaria overhaul adds new hero and reworked systems as third anniversary nears

One packed season after another

Scent Weaver Sage and Lunar Stone mechanics introduced

Creation Engine becomes a permanent system

Potion system reworked into Elixir Skills

Three years of Torchlight: Infinite, and SS12: Lunaria isn't arriving with a cake and a couple of new items. There's a new hero, a new farming loop, a permanent system, a progression overhaul, and the entire potion mechanic has been rebuilt from the ground up. Happy birthday - now go theorycraft.

The seasonal mechanic this time is built around Lunar Stone Statues (fits well with the Artemis II mission) scattered across the Netherrealm. Wake them up with a Lunar Ring, fight the Lunari creatures that emerge, collect the energy they drop, and chain that into more encounters.

It's a farming loop, but one that gets messier and more interesting once random Omens and Rhapsodies start interfering. Trigger the right conditions, and a golden statue appears with significantly better loot. Trigger the wrong ones, and your enemies flip back into statues entirely.

Sticking around permanently is the Creation Engine – combat encounters tied to machines guarded by Creation Sentries. Clear them out, and nearby crystals convert into high-tier loot. Invest enough through Netherrealm Talents, and you can start manipulating those outcomes, either chaining crystal activations or expanding the loot pool by matching identical crystals.

The new hero is Scent Weaver Sage, an elixir-based character who adjusts her recipes mid-fight rather. She splits into two specialisation paths – Scholar, which amplifies stats through life and mana conversion, and Mad Scientist, which adds an extra offensive flask for a more aggressive setup.

Her arrival also triggers a full rework of the potion system, now rebuilt as Elixir Skills running on charge points rather than cooldowns, split across three categories: Tonics, Dews, and Distillates. Simultaneously, Renewed Memories expands the existing Hero Memories system with new crafting methods and stronger affixes.

Paired with that is Modularization, which is a new summon system that lets you generate modified versions of recently defeated bosses to bring into battle alongside you. Twenty bosses are available at launch, with more coming in future seasons.

Running alongside all of it is the Midas Touch anniversary event, with spins and objectives handing out Pactspirit Crystals, Jagged Primocrysts, and a shot at this year's commemorative gold note.

Before you dive in, be sure to grab the latest Torchlight: Infinite codes!