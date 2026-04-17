Torchlight: Infinite has finally launched its SS12: Lunaria update with Scent Weaver Sage and the new Creation Engine

Three years and more to come

Hunt for Lunar Stone Statues and grab massive loot

Take down Creation Sentries for even more loot

New potion system to tinker around with as well

We talked about how jam-packed the SS12: Lunaria update is within Torchlight: Infinite a few days ago, and this time, all that's officially here. The launch of the latest season comes as a celebratory milestone as the action RPG welcomes its third anniversary - and honestly, with the way things are going for a lot of less fortunate mobile games, three years is truly a feat.

Now available to play for both PC and on mobile, the latest season adds the massive Lunaria seasonal mechanic, where you'll need to gear up and go hunting for the Lunar Stone Statues that have popped up everywhere.

As is usually the case with farming for loot, there are plenty of obstacles in the way, which include Lunari creatures that you'll need to take on to collect all the spoils. No pain, no gain, eh?

What's probably the most interesting is the introduction of the Creation Engine here - these machines are guarded by Creation Sentries, and if you manage to take all of them down, you'll be rewarded with Creation Crystals - which, of course, will turn into coveted loot such as the Path of the Brave-exclusive Fluorescent Memory.

There might even be a legendary chest armour Silent Avowal thrown in the mix, or the mystery elixir skill Fluorescent Memory. I'm getting overwhelmed just reporting about all this (in a good way, of course).

Now, no update would be complete without a new hero joining the fight, which, this time, comes in the form of Scent Weaver Sage. This elixir-based healer can use different elixir recipes even while in the middle of combat, so suffice it to say she'll add plenty of flexibility to your roster.

As for new overhauls, the potion system has been reworked as well; plus, the new Renewed Memories progression system spices things up if you're looking to maximise your battle prowess.

Honestly, this is pretty much just scratching the surface of what's out there at the moment, so if you're keen, the official website should give you the lowdown on everything you can expect. And might I offer some Torchlight Infinite codes as well so you can stock up before heading out?