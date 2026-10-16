Torchlight: Infinite introduces the dark depths of Tartarus in SS14, out now

Torchlight: Infinite is getting in the Halloween spirit with the new Tartarus season

Take control of the hellish prison and pit its inhabitants against one another

And take control of powerful magic with a brand-new hero trait

With Halloween right around the corner, we're seeing plenty of popular mobile games getting in on the action with seasonal events. But whereas Play Together went cute and creepy with their Sweet Halloween event, Torchlight: Infinite takes a different route as you dive into the darkest depths of Tartarus.

Tartarus is the centrepiece of the new game mode of the same name. In it, you'll venture into the titular dungeon prison, fighting your way through inmates to gather their nameplates before taking control of the prison yourself. After that, you'll pit the various inhabitants against one another, before finally taking on the survivors.

Dark depths

Now, the morality of making prisoners under your care fight to the death aside, this is broadly similar to the previously introduced all the way back in Vorax, so if you're familiar with that mode, this'll be a fairly easy spin on a similar format for you to jump into. Depending on the quality of the enemies you yourself will create, the greater the rewards you'll receive.

Of course, there's even more to SS14, as detailed in the overview video posted by the developers. One particular element to keep your eyes peeled for is the new hero trait, Sapcetime Witness Youga. This trait is a great way to enjoy fast-paced cyclical casting that'll make you feel like a true magical demigod.

While it may not be the most outright spooky of Halloween additions, with vampires, werewolves and dark dungeons to explore, Torchlight: Infinite's SS14 Tartarus should be more than enough to get you in the mood for the spookiest season of the year!

Meanwhile, if Torchlight: Infinite isn't enough to scratch your dungeon-crawling itch, you'll be glad to know we've got plenty more you can take your pick from. Just try some from our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what else we think is worth playing.