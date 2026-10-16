Play Together lets you whip up a nightmare in its new Sweet Halloween update

Play Together whips up some sweet treats this Halloween

Haegin's popular social gaming platform sees you helping out ghoulish pâtissier Bloody

Take on event missions and grab exclusive cosmetics too

It's coming up on Halloween, and you know what that means! Yes, you really need to get your costume sorted if you haven't already. And also more new seasonal events, such as Play Together's Sweet Halloween update, which adds brand new spooky content to sink your fangs into in Haegin's popular social gaming platform.

The event sees you helping out Bloody, the pâtissier who finds herself short of ingredients for her ghoulish Halloween part for- er, ghosts. We've all been there, I'm sure. Either way, it'll be up to you to track down creatures such as the Whipped Cream Octopus and Mint Starfish, which serve as ingredients for Bloody's creations!

Bloody sweet!

Of course, things don't end there, as you'll also find yourself collecting Ghost Macarons, available via event gameplay and missions, not to mention as part of the Spooky Attendance event.

These Ghost Macarons can then be spent at the event zone workshop to craft Halloween-themed items. Meanwhile, you can take on the Trick or Treat minigame to gain access to a host of exciting new furniture, cosmetics and even vehicles with a suitably spooky theme for the most terrifying month of the year.

While Play Together may not have the high profile of something like Roblox, it's consistently delivered some interesting updates that're perfect for all ages. And the idea of helping out a spooky baker to create sweet treats is just in the right intersection of adorable and absurd to make it worth checking out this weekend.

And if you really want to get into the Halloween spirit, there's no better way than to sink your teeth into some spine-tingling horror fare on mobile. We've got our own list for you to pick from, with the best horror games on Android packed with choice picks to keep you awake this weekend!