Torchlight: Infinite brings back its permadeath server as Assassin's Creed crossover looms

Nothing is true, everything is permadeath

The Unbound returns with SS14 Tartarus

Move to Cast and Unshackled Destiny expand build options

Assassin's Creed collaboration arrives in January 2027

My first question when I heard that Torchlight: Infinite was getting an Assassin’s Creed crossover was whether anyone had thought about the practicalities. All those hooded assassins, all those monsters, and not a haystack in sight. Ubisoft's finest are going to have to improvise. The collaboration is confirmed for January 2027, with more details expected over the coming weeks.

There's something a little more immediate to get sucked into, though. The Unbound, Torchlight: Infinite's hardcore server, has returned with the arrival of SS14 Tartarus. First introduced during SS13 Afterlight last summer, it gives you a fresh start with the rather significant caveat that death is permanent. Make it through and you'll be chasing better rewards and a spot on the leaderboards. Make one mistake, and well, there's always next season.

This time around, XD has introduced two notable changes to the usual formula. Move to Cast automatically triggers your Core Skill at intervals while you're travelling across maps, and also attempts to activate your Core Spell Skill's burst.

Unshackled Destiny is the other big addition, removing the limit on how many Destinies you can install. Socket restrictions still exist, but at least there’s decently enough room to experiment with character builds.

There are also five new Compasses to mess around with, each offering a different boost to runs. They cover everything from guaranteed Scarlet Moon Incantation bosses in Lunaria to better Legendary Gear chances through Dark Surge, alongside improvements to Overrealm and Outlaw encounters. All five are available for free, with one usable per map.

There's a catch, naturally. These Compasses make enemies more dangerous as well as improving your rewards. That's an interesting trade-off in a regular run, but considerably less amusing when permadeath is involved.

The Unbound is live worldwide in Torchlight: Infinite as part of SS14 Tartarus, while the Assassin's Creed collaboration arrives in January 2027.

In the meantime, our Torchlight: Infinite codes might help you get your hands on some useful rewards.