Torchlight: Infinite unveils first look at SS14 Tartarus and its Netherrealm prison

Are you a good warden?

Tartarus adds a prison-building mode to the Netherrealm

Youga gets a new spell-focused Hero Trait

Four animal tribes supply followers with combat skills

Elephants, lions, wolves and rats. Three of those I’d cross the road to avoid, and the fourth I’d probably still cross the road to avoid. All four of them will be part of Torchlight: Infinite’s next season, SS14 Tartarus, which starts on October 15th.

The big addition is the Tartarus mode, where you end up running a prison in the Netherrealm. It plays out in three phases. First, you hunt down runaway prisoners and collect their nameplates.

Then you’re handed a circular prison with 16 cells to fill. You house your inmates, set up fights between them, or throw them in against the beasts above to sharpen them up. It’s a bit like running Gladiator’s Colosseum, only you’re the one who’ll have to fight whoever survives, so maybe don’t be too good at it.

Finally, after 20 turns of building, your roster of inmates becomes the enemies and bosses you face across three prison levels and six difficulty settings, with rewards scaling on how many you beat and how nasty they were.

Torchlight Infinite’s SS14 brings a new Hero Trait too, Spacetime Witness Youga, built around keeping a spell cycle going without stopping. His Clockwork Core casts Entanglement skills on its own, and his critical strikes knock time off his cooldowns.

On top of that he gets three development paths. Spacetime Dictator covers projectiles and time manipulation, Spacetime Conqueror is about movement and linked damage through Time-Rift Traversal, and Spacetime Dominator builds up spell enhancements via Spacetime Overload. You can mix the three or commit fully to one.

Followers are new for SS14 as well. You recruit them from the wolf, rat, lion and elephant tribes using Letters of Introduction. They bring Active and Support Skills like buffs, protection and debuffs, and pushing into higher Netherrealm difficulties unlocks better ones.

Torchlight Infinite’s SS14 launches on October 15th.

Before the new season goes live, our Torchlight: Infinite codes page has a few freebies to pick up while the prison’s still being built.