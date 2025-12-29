Torchlight Infinite reveals launch date for season 11 arriving in the New Year

Light it up

Torchlight: Infinite has unveiled season 11, Vorax, will release in mid-January

They've also revealed the introduction of a suite of graphical improvements

Expect an overhauled UI and VFX going into 2026

In between Christmas and New Year, we're in a sort of twilight period as 2025 comes to a close. But as always, the news chugs on. And if you're looking for something to pencil into your calendar, then Torchlight: Infinite's newest season is one to look forward to as it arrives January 15th, 2026!

Torchlight: Infinite needs no introduction, and season 11 promises a host of new content to the dungeon-crawling ARPG. The newest trailer promises a host of gruesome science-inspired adventures to jump into, with plenty of abominations to vanquish.

But the headlining additions here aren't (yet) in terms of monsters or bosses, but visual upgrades. Having been around for yonks (as the saying goes), Torchlight: Infinite still looks good, but also needs a bit of a polish. Which is exactly what season 11 sets out to do in the New Year.

Voraxious

Monsters are getting some major visual overhauls to make your hack 'n slash action even more visceral. Meanwhile, Carino, Gemma and Rehan will all be receiving new looks for some of their versions (Divineshot, Berserker and Frostfire, respectively).

But perhaps the biggest change will be in the UI department with an entire overhaul of everything from icons to VFX. While I'm sure many of you are hoping for more details of the certainly visceral thrills and chills coming in season 11, just a glance at the new trailer indicates that all these improvements will go towards some gruesome and rather grimdark action to be had in the New Year.

