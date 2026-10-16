Heat: Pedal to the Metal brings fast-paced, nitro-fuelled racing board game action to mobile

Heat: Pedal to the Metal brings Asmodee's tabletop hit to mobile

Get behind the wheel of high-speed race cars in the roaring 60s and head for the finish line

Enjoy challenging championship gameplay, long-term strategy and tactical racing gameplay

Nowadays we're used to racing games being all about high-octane, fast-paced and flashy visuals. But Heat: Pedal to the Metal, the upcoming digital adaptation of Asmodee's hit board game, takes a different tack. Instead of split-second decisions, you'll weigh your moves carefully in high-octane races that can still twist on a dime.

Heat: Pedal to the Metal is a card-based board game that sees you playing as drivers in the heyday of 1960s racing. High speed, low safety, and four different maps covering recreations and amalgamations of iconic tracks across the USA, Britain, Italy, France and Germany. You'll need to decide when to accelerate, when to maintain your position and when to go for that crucial overtake.

Play your cards right

Of course, just because this is a board game doesn't mean you won't be mixing your track tactics with long-term strategy. A championship system, garage upgrades, weather and road conditions, even sponsorships are all featured in Heat: Pedal to the Metal.

Even better, for those of you who've already played the tabletop edition, you can enjoy all the same great content digitally, because Heat: Pedal to the Metal will also ship with all the additional content from the Legends expansion already integrated.

With the promise of further expansions, I'd say if you're a fan of tabletop, or just of historical racing, then Heat: Pedal to the Metal will offer a take on the formula that's both cerebral and strategic, as well as offering the same excitement of trying to cross the finish line ahead of your rivals.

But you'll be waiting a while to see Heat: Pedal to the Metal arrive on mobile. So if you need something to tide you over, why not take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our choice selections?