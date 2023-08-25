Torchlight: Infinite reveals more information about the upcoming City of Aeterna season in livestream

As we move towards the conclusion of Torchlight: Infinite’s season one: Cube of Rapacity, it’s time to look at what the future holds. XD Inc already announced the second season, The City of Aeterna, a few days ago. Today, a new gameplay trailer will be released for the upcoming chapter, which showcases new skills, gear, the seasonal boss, as well as a brand-new hero.

Torchlight: Infinite’s season two transports players to the Ruins of Aeterna, a destroyed region where players can take part in timed challenges to earn Marks of Ruin. These Marks open up caches containing wonderful goodies all over the map. Only after finding all of them will the gate to the fabled City of Aeterna open.

Within the city, players will find Sould Candles, a new item type that unlocks numerous powerful affixes on being equipped. They can be upgraded, evolved, and mutated by using Tears of Aeterna dropped by monsters. Soul Candles take customization one step further as players can strengthen their loadouts but they’ll also have to keep an eye out for unwanted side effects from time to time.

This update is all about restoring Aeterna to its former glory by helping rebuild the city. Unfortunately, the Lone King of Aeterna, the new seasonal boss will make this much harder by destroying anyone that sets foot in his kingdom. Players looking for a challenge can take him on as he drops immense valuable treasures that have been hidden for millennia on being defeated.

In order to help with this battle comes a new hero, the Forsaken Iris. She is a Spirit Magus from another world, who can easily call upon Spirit Magi to aid her in battle. To top it off, Gemma also receives the Flame of Pleasure hero trait, which allows her to decimate opponents using her Death by Fire skill.

Clear your season one quests by downloading Torchlight: Infinite now for free. The new season releases on September 7th.