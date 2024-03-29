Catch a sneak peek of Torchlight: Infinite Season 4 during a livestream in April

The new season brings a highly-anticipated feature to the game.

The Season 4 preview Livestream is being held on April 13th.

The livestream will show off new season 4 exclusive features.

Season 4 takes place in Mistville, a city shrouded in mystery.

Season 4 of Torchlight: Infinite is on its way and to celebrate, XD Games will be hosting a season preview livestream event. You can catch a sneak peek of what's in store for season 4 on April 13th at 9 AM PST via YouTube or Twitch. During the livestream, you'll have the opportunity to check out some upcoming features that will launch as part of Torchlight: Infinite Season 4: Whispering Mist.

Whispering Mist introduces Mistville to the game, a bewildering land where time moves backward and reality is warped. During season 4, you will traverse this misty city and encounter its various citizens, whom you must defeat if you're going to unravel its mysteries.

Be sure to tune into the season preview livestream to get a glimpse of new features exclusive to season 4. You'll get a sneak peek of new innovative hero traits, epic outfits, and gameplay-enhancing adjustments that promise to provide a smoother gameplay experience.

Torchlight: Infinite Season 4: Whispering Mist also promises to include a highly-awaited feature, which will be revealed during the livestream. Season 4 will begin on April 18th and 7 PM PST.

Torchlight: Infinite is a mobile action RPG in which you customize your heroes and earn epic loot. You’ll partake in pulse-pounding fights and take on menacing bosses as you explore the game’s world. With no stamina or cooldowns, you can attack waves of enemies with speed and ferocity.

The game features a variety of heroes, 24 talent tabs and over 200 legendary gears. With more than 240 powerful skills to use in battle, Torchlight: Infinite really lets you play your way.

Torchlight: Infinite is available via the App Store, Google Play, and Steam. To keep up with all the latest news and learn more about the game, follow Torchlight: Infinite on X (Twitter) or head over to the official website. And don’t forget to tune in to the livestream in April.