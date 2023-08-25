Upcoming

Lovebrush Chronicles begins pre-registration with loads of rewards up for grabs

Lovebrush Chronicles begins pre-registration with loads of rewards up for grabs
By Tanish Botadkar
|
iOS + Android
| Lovebrush Chronicles

A few days ago, NetEase Games announced its latest project, Lovebrush Chronicles, an adventure RPG coming soon on Android and iOS. It follows a special college student and her journey through gorgeous worlds in order to find the perfect partner. Pre-registrations have just kicked off, with several rewards up for grabs.

The developers plan to showcase sneak peeks of Lovebrush Chronicles over the next few weeks as the title nears its debut. Of course, it won’t be that easy. If certain pre-registration milestones are a hit, then NetEase will unveil character insights from the Real World as well as some unexpected story twists. And of course, there’s a bunch of goodies to win as well.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
  • 50,000 pre-registrations – 20,000x Gold, 20x Stamina, and a $10 Amazon Gift Card for 10 winners
  • 100,000 pre-registrations – Exclusive avatar frame, 30x Stamina and a $30 Amazon Gift Card for ten winners
  • 200,000 pre-registrations – 160x Diamonds, 3x Stardust Bell – Bears and a $50 Amazon Gift Card for 10 winners
  • 300,000 pre-registrations – Pictura – Time of Serenity, 3x Shadow Engravings and an iPad Air for one winner
  • 500,000 pre-registrations – 10x Old Dutch Paint and an iPhone 14 for a lucky winner
On the hunt for similar games? Then check out this list of the top RPGs to play on Android phones and tablets in 2023!

If these rewards weren’t enough, then start inviting your friends. Players can get their hands on more raffle entries by giving Friend Codes to their buddies. Completing a few other tasks also grants these raffles. Further, players who enter three unique Fervour Codes shall additionally earn one Old Dutch Paint and 5x Stardust Bell – Bear.

The raffle awards really make it worthwhile to sign up for the game. Players can pre-register for Lovebrush Chronicles by clicking on their preferred link below. Other methods include visiting the official website or through social media apps like Twitter and Facebook. It is set to be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Lovebrush Chronicles icon
Download now!
Lovebrush Chronicles
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

 

Tanish Botadkar
Tanish Botadkar
Instagram LinkedIn
Tanish is a freelance writer who's an absolute Marvel nerd. If he's not writing, he's probably rewatching anything related to Marvel so that he can spam his friends with theories. And if not that, he can be found gaming on his trusty PS4. While gaming is a passion for him, he also loves science and hopes to become a neuroscientist one day.