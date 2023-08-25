Lovebrush Chronicles begins pre-registration with loads of rewards up for grabs

A few days ago, NetEase Games announced its latest project, Lovebrush Chronicles, an adventure RPG coming soon on Android and iOS. It follows a special college student and her journey through gorgeous worlds in order to find the perfect partner. Pre-registrations have just kicked off, with several rewards up for grabs.

The developers plan to showcase sneak peeks of Lovebrush Chronicles over the next few weeks as the title nears its debut. Of course, it won’t be that easy. If certain pre-registration milestones are a hit, then NetEase will unveil character insights from the Real World as well as some unexpected story twists. And of course, there’s a bunch of goodies to win as well.

50,000 pre-registrations – 20,000x Gold, 20x Stamina, and a $10 Amazon Gift Card for 10 winners

100,000 pre-registrations – Exclusive avatar frame, 30x Stamina and a $30 Amazon Gift Card for ten winners

200,000 pre-registrations – 160x Diamonds, 3x Stardust Bell – Bears and a $50 Amazon Gift Card for 10 winners

300,000 pre-registrations – Pictura – Time of Serenity, 3x Shadow Engravings and an iPad Air for one winner

500,000 pre-registrations – 10x Old Dutch Paint and an iPhone 14 for a lucky winner

If these rewards weren’t enough, then start inviting your friends. Players can get their hands on more raffle entries by giving Friend Codes to their buddies. Completing a few other tasks also grants these raffles. Further, players who enter three unique Fervour Codes shall additionally earn one Old Dutch Paint and 5x Stardust Bell – Bear.

The raffle awards really make it worthwhile to sign up for the game. Players can pre-register for Lovebrush Chronicles by clicking on their preferred link below. Other methods include visiting the official website or through social media apps like Twitter and Facebook. It is set to be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.