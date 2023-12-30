Torchlight: Infinite's Twinightmare season is finally live

After lots of waiting, XD Games has finally launched the third season of Torchlight: Infinite, which takes players into the thrilling realm of dreams. Titled Twinightmare, the update brings a plethora of content in the form of a brand-new hero, four more skills, Christmas events, and new gameplay mechanics.

Twinightmare has updated all the maps in Torchlight: Infinite to feature Dream Lotuses. Interacting with them has a slight chance of unlocking Good Dreams, which spawn Dream Monsters that drop bucketloads of rewards on being defeated. The catch here is that entering a Good Dream is accompanied by the chance of being attacked by a Nightmare.

Nightmares are no fun as they threaten all the rewards waiting on the other side. The feature aims to balance the risk-to-reward ratio as the more loot players collect, the more challenging the nightmare will be. Be sure to check out the best builds for Torchlight: Infinite to be well-prepared for battle!

In addition, Rosa will expand the hero roster as a unique character who comes riding in on a chariot. She possesses strong defensive abilities and can use her Holy Domain Skill to slash through hordes of enemies while simultaneously cursing them. She is part of the Twinightmare Ultimate Season Pass.

Meanwhile, players can also make use of the two new skills being added to Torchlight Infinite. These include Whirlwind Blade, Lightning Beam, Star Stalker, and Harmonious Field. On top of that, three legendary Pactspirits are also being added to give stat boosts, enemy debuffs, and improved rewards to players.

Finally, players can get their hands on a brand new outfit for Rosa, which transforms her into a Holographic Rakshasa from the Cyber World.

Check out everything new SS3 has to offer by downloading Torchlight: Infinite now on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.