Torchlight Infinite's Twinightmare season brings a tonne of content to the dungeon crawler

It’s been a few days since XD Games released the highly anticipated SS3 in Torchlight Infinite. It is called Twinightmare and transports players into the exhilarating world of dreams. This major patch features a tonne of content including a new hero, four skills for other characters, more gameplay mechanics, and some limited-time events.

In case you haven’t heard about the update, the Twinightmare season in Torchlight Infinite converts all maps into dreamscapes which are populated by Dream Lotuses. These structures have a minor chance of unlocking Good Dreams, which task players with defeating Dream Monsters. They drop a tonne of rewards, but not without a challenge.

There is a chance that a Nightmare may be triggered while collecting loot. The greater the stash, the higher the possibility of being attacked by a Nightmare. They’re a pretty challenging fight and losing means all rewards are lost. So, be sure to refer to this list of the best Torchlight Infinite builds to be well-prepared for battle!

The game further expands its squadron of heroes with the chariot-rider, Rosa. She fares particularly well as a defender given her Holy Domain Skill that is capable of slashing through waves of enemies while cursing them at the same time. Players can get their hands on Rosa by purchasing the Twinightmare Ultimate Season Pass.

In addition, four new skills have been added to shake gameplay up. These include Whirlwind Blade, Lightning Beam, Star Stalker, and Harmonious Field. If that wasn’t enough, three legendary Pactspirits have also been introduced to grant stat boosts, enemy debuffs, and improved rewards to players.

Finally, players can immediately get new threads after unlocking Rosa by using the new outfit that transforms her into a Holographic Rakshasa from the Cyber World.

Download Torchlight: Infinite now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.