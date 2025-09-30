Torchlight: Infinite’s Season 12: Overrealm will release in October featuring a multi-layered dimension

What’s on the other side of the door?

Overrealm introduces new procedurally generated rifts

Escapist Bing receives the new Creative Genius trait

New upgrades for combat and talents

Torchlight: Infinite isn’t slowing down after Outlaw. Be prepared to be thrown headfirst into the cosmic unknown in Season 12: Overrealm, which is set to kick off in October. The upcoming update will bring procedurally generated rifts, loot explosions, new builds, and a complete shake-up of how you’ll plan your progression.

The star of the Overrealm season in Torchlight: Infinite is the new titular mechanic, a gauntlet of timed rifts you’ll enter through mysterious Doors in the Netherrealm. Each run is about speed and efficiency, as you must clear enemies to fill your Containment Progress and unlock rewards. Look out for a rare encounter with the Doorhunter to get yourself jackpot-level drops.

On the character side, Escapist Bing is ditching chaos bombs for chaos magic. His new trait, Creative Genius, makes him a tactical spellcaster powered by Whimsy and Ingenuity Essences. Inspiration Machines deliver auto-casts, debuffs, and devastating bursts, turning Bing into one of the most flexible high-damage builds around.

Progression is also getting a major glow-up with the Ethereal Prism system. These socketable upgrades let you supercharge or even replace your main talents, like strapping a shield onto a two-hander or gambling for Lucky Damage that could fail spectacularly. A rare Mirror Prism adds chaos by allowing you to reshuffle nodes entirely.

Meanwhile, combat itself learns new tricks with Combo Skills. Think fighting game-style Starters and Finishers. Chain rapid slashes into shockwaves or weave serpent beams into a devastating nuke. New gear like Vajra Handguards and Bodhi Girdle support these flashy combos, while universal buffs and debuffs (Hasten, Frail, Infiltration) add even more tactical choices into fights.

Furthermore, Outlaw mechanic is now core content, with streamlined heists and rewards, while Aeterna ditches its candle juggling in favour of Ember Rooms and exclusive loot. To top it off, events like Case File: The Door and Realm Conquest Hour add extra rewards and cosmetics, and there are several Pactspirits which will also be added.

Torchlight: Infinite Season 12: Overrealm will release on October 10th.