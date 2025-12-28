Dunk City Dynasty Season 5 goes live with Peak Superstar LeBron James ’16

Powerhouse trio

LeBron James ’16, LaMelo Ball and Ben Wallace join the roster

LaMelo Ball can be unlocked for free through login rewards

Holiday content includes festive outfits, exclusive jerseys, and treasure-hunt events

Season Five has landed in Dunk City Dynasty, and NetEase has gone straight for the jugular. This isn’t a light balance patch or a token holiday refresh. It’s a full-on roster shake-up, headlined by a version of LeBron James that feels designed to bend matches around him.

LeBron James ’16 arrives as the first-ever Peak Superstar. This is LeBron at his most dominant, tuned to control the flow of a 3v3 match through brute scoring, playmaking gravity, and sheer presence. If your offence revolves around one player doing everything and daring the other team to deal with it, this version of LeBron is exactly that fantasy realised.

The good news is that season five isn’t only about stars locked behind banners. LaMelo Ball joins the roster as well, and he’s being handed out for free through the Log In For LaMelo event. Just show up, clear the missions, and he’s yours. On court, he plays exactly how you’d expect – creative handles, flashy movement, and an unpredictable offence that keeps defenders guessing.

Rounding out the trio is Ben Wallace, who brings the opposite energy entirely. Where the others create chaos with the ball, Wallace exists to shut things down. Defence, rebounds, physicality – the works. He’s the kind of addition who will quietly win you games while the highlight reels happen elsewhere.

Furthermore, the Vacation Tour event runs deep into February, offering multiple maps, side routes, and a steady drip of diamonds and upgrade resources. Christmas login rewards are live too, handing out Superstar Vouchers and cosmetic items just for checking in, while the Path of Stars package adds a Superstar Choice Pack featuring familiar heavy-hitters like Curry, Leonard, and Davis.

