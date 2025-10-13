Torchlight: Infinite's spooky season 12, Overrealm, is out today

A realm beyond

Those of you adventuring into the world of Torchlight: Infinite this week will be faced with some terrifying new odds to overcome. That's because the otherworldly new season 12, Overrealm, is now available! With new mechanics, builds, and a refreshed progression system, there are more than a few reasons to jump into this new season.

So, what does this actually boil down to? Well, first off, we have the introduction of a new series of rifts opening randomly throughout the land. These doors allow you to travel into the Netherrealm, where you'll take on the growing challenge of each layer, slowly unlocking deeper rifts with suitably richer rewards.

Keep an eye on the clock, though, because you'll only have a limited time to make your way through each run. Fortunately, you can grab boosters in the form of Bottled Shadows. Capturing Shadows allows you to grab various drop bonuses, while Overrealm Disturbances serve as map modifiers with different rules, such as Resurrecting monsters or Tentacle Clusters, which spawn enemy waves.

Abnormality

You can also earn the Abnormal Gaze currency to unlock permanent upgrades to this mode. And there's a reason that Overrealm is pitched as the perfect way to test your builds, because the new Etherealm Prism system offers a brand new take on character progression. Prisms can be slotted into Advancement Talent Panels and either supercharge or replace main talents with new effects.

Season 12 also introduces new buffs and debuffs, alongside additional legendary gear and quality-of-life improvements. Finally, there's Combo skills, a new fighting game-inspired system with additional gear to support Combo-focused builds! Check out our guide to Torchlight: Infinite talents for our own top tips!

