Torchlight: Infinite locks in Afterlight's launch and teases its next hero

Selina's on the horizon

Afterlight launches worldwide on July 16th

Tide Whisper Selina joins as a new hero

Season preview streams on July 11th

Torchlight: Infinite fans have yet another date to circle now. SS13 Afterlight lands worldwide on July 16th. Thankfully, XD Games isn't waiting until then to start showing its hand.

A season preview goes live on July 11th over on the Torchlight: Infinite YouTube and Twitch channels, and that's where most of the actual detail is going to come from. What we do have already is a first look at Tide Whisper Selina, a new hero built around water magic who'll be playable the moment Afterlight begins.

Beyond the name and the affinity, XD Games is keeping her kit close to its chest for now. More on Selina is promised over the coming weeks, so there's a bit of a drip-feed happening here as opposed to one big reveal.

The preview isn't happening in isolation either. It lines up with TorchCon 2026, running the same day at the West Bund Art Centre in Shanghai. Limited-edition merch, hands-on demos, and a chance to actually sit down with the developers are all part of it, which is quite a decent bit of stuff for fans.

If you're not in Shanghai, there's also Torchlight Gathering LA, the first time the event has run in North America. Details on getting into that one are being posted through the official Torchlight: Infinite account on X.

For anyone wanting the full rundown rather than piecing it together from teasers, the July 11th preview is where it'll all land, streaming at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, 6pm BST, and 7pm CEST, depending on where you're reading this from.

Afterlight itself arrives at 7pm PDT on July 16th. Torchlight: Infinite is available on iOS and Android through either of the links below.

Also, make sure you grab the latest Torchlight: Infinite codes before Selina joins the roster, just in case there's something useful waiting in the wings.