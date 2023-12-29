Echocalypse redeem codes (December 2023)

Free rewards are great, no matter what kind of game we're talking about. Echocalypse is an example where gifts are more than welcome because there are a lot of items and characters that are quite valuable. This is a list of all the active Echocalypse redeem codes that can be used to obtain in-game freebies such as Chests, Materials, Crystalline Cells items, and more.

Echocalypse redeem codes that are working

ECHOXMAS2023 (Expires December 31)

Expired codes

WINTER2023 - Solar Term Background - Winter Solstice, Frame "A Bowl of Dold Winter"

- Solar Term Background - Winter Solstice, Frame "A Bowl of Dold Winter" fg38yc92kh - Chimera Mod Protocol x30 and Crystalline Cells x200

- Chimera Mod Protocol x30 and Crystalline Cells x200 jd93jp92sa - Mission Data IV x10 and Generic Bio-Chip III x5

- Mission Data IV x10 and Generic Bio-Chip III x5 gn8yz39k - Shifter Material x1 SSR and Fragment Selection Chest x10

- Shifter Material x1 SSR and Fragment Selection Chest x10 OATHOFLOVE - Levia's Oath Outfit "Captivating Melody" via Oath and Levia, Chiraha, Nile Avatars

- Levia's Oath Outfit "Captivating Melody" via Oath and Levia, Chiraha, Nile Avatars THANKYOU2023 - Iridimorphite*600, Avatar Frame [Appreciation of Food], Proof of Bond*2, Snezhana Emoji Set

- Iridimorphite*600, Avatar Frame [Appreciation of Food], Proof of Bond*2, Snezhana Emoji Set POCKYDAY1111

UC7K9SX56W - Random SSR Affinity Gift Chest and x10 Iridimorphite x60

- Random SSR Affinity Gift Chest and x10 Iridimorphite x60 KIKISGIFT - Nurture Solution III 10 and Echo Crystal Flake1

- Nurture Solution III 10 and Echo Crystal Flake1 1STANNIV4 - first anniversary gift

- first anniversary gift 1STANNIV3 - first anniversary gift

- first anniversary gift 1STANNIV2 - first anniversary gift

- first anniversary gift 1STANNIV1 - first anniversary gift

- first anniversary gift NILESGIFT - Chimera Mod Protocol x20 and Crystalline Cells x200

- Chimera Mod Protocol x20 and Crystalline Cells x200 MIDAUTUMN2023

ECHO1STANNIV - first anniversary gift

- first anniversary gift B4H67WAK - Random Special Chimera Chest1, Multicore Artifact Matrix2

- Random Special Chimera Chest1, Multicore Artifact Matrix2 GUINESGIFT - 1 Shifter Material (Elemono Augment material) and 10 pcs Special Equipment Component Selection Chest

- 1 Shifter Material (Elemono Augment material) and 10 pcs Special Equipment Component Selection Chest 87FNX2JL3FNV - Crystalline Cells x200 and Mission Data IV x5

- Crystalline Cells x200 and Mission Data IV x5 MOUNTAINSDAY - Furniture Landscape Painting and Fenriru Emoji Set

- Furniture Landscape Painting and Fenriru Emoji Set DCTANABATA77 - obtain avatar frame

- obtain avatar frame 4DNX7U9LS34G - Honey Cake ×300 and Echo Crystal Flake ×1

- Honey Cake ×300 and Echo Crystal Flake ×1 TANABATA77 - Qixi Wish Note x20 (Affection Gift Item) and Generic Bio-Chip III ×5

- Qixi Wish Note x20 (Affection Gift Item) and Generic Bio-Chip III ×5 X7NSW9AK3DF6 - Generic Bio-Chip III ×5

- Generic Bio-Chip III ×5 F7SJVHE0Y3K2 - Firearm Magazine ×500 (Vera Event Currency) and Generic Bio-Chip III ×5

- Firearm Magazine ×500 (Vera Event Currency) and Generic Bio-Chip III ×5 DRAGONBOAT2023 - x2 Draw Master Selection Chest, x2 Savory Zongzi(Action Point Recovery) and x2 Sweet Zongzi(Action Point Recovery)

- x2 Draw Master Selection Chest, x2 Savory Zongzi(Action Point Recovery) and x2 Sweet Zongzi(Action Point Recovery) GOLDENWEEK2023 - obtain avatar frame

- obtain avatar frame CAMELIAFORU - Camelia emoji

- Camelia emoji NICE40KSEA - 400 Iridimorphite and more

- 400 Iridimorphite and more ARIES2023 - obtain frame

- obtain frame ECHOYGGDRASIL - 5 Artifact Identification Application, 1 Elementium S and 10 Multicore Artifact Matrix

- 5 Artifact Identification Application, 1 Elementium S and 10 Multicore Artifact Matrix SAKURALIFE - obtain a frame

- obtain a frame NICE30KSEA - 200 Iridimorphite and more

- 200 Iridimorphite and more THANKYOU

ECHO10KSEA - 500 Iridimorphite and more

- 500 Iridimorphite and more lowcostcosplay01 - 200 Iridimorphite

- 200 Iridimorphite EARLYACCESS - Random Favorability Gift Chest, Tribute Points and Random SR Furnishings Chest!

Redemption steps for Echocalypse codes

To avail of the benefits of codes, redeem them as stated in the proper sequence below:

Run Echocalypse on your device.

Then, click on the Profile/Avatar Icon on the top left side.

You need to select Basic Data.

There will be an option called Redeem Code.

Tap it and enter the code to press Confirm.

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. Remember to collect them from there. In case of redemption failure, double-check the code you entered.

