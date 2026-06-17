The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 82 - Dave the Diver's mobile launch, Kenan and Kel's match-3 puzzle, and AI use in games

On fizzy drinks and AI inks

What's your stance on the AI rabbit hole in games? We dive into a healthy back-and–forth on all things mobile in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we chat about Netflix, 90s kids, and making sushi.

Iwan starts off all the excitement with the announcement of Dave the Diver coming to mobile, which spirals into discussions on cooking games and recipe accuracy IRL (plus shoutouts to Tales of the Neon Sea and Burrito Bison). There's also a lot of real-world stuff going on in Orange Pop!, which is intriguing enough given TV's Kenan and Kel are behind the match-3 puzzler.

Will talks about the legacy of these two 90s icons, including the charitable cause the game is connected to once it's officially launched. There are a lot of cheeky references in there too, especially when it comes to Kel's favourite drink (IYKYK). It's nice to see the seemingly wholesome energy here as opposed to just making a mobile game for marketing purposes. Is it possible the dynamic duo might want to appear in a future podcast episode to talk about Orange Pop? This is an open invitation if so!

In any case, we dive back into the catalogue of games on Netflix with Tomb of the Mask, reminding us that there's hope yet for the streaming platform and its growing library (Budget John Marston makes a comeback to the podcast too, whether we like it or not).

Iwan caps it all off by opening a can of worms, so to speak, as he goes into detail about the use of AI in Neural Dawn. Have a look at the trailer and let us know what you think - we'd love to know!

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