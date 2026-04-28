Tomb Busters is an upcoming horror or comedy adventure depending on how many co-op teammates you've got

There's a fine line, really

Play alone for some serious horror, or with friends for some serious fun

Work for the very sus Supernatural Company

Pre-registration now open

While the visuals remind me a lot of NetEase's Identity V, that doesn't mean Tomb Busters can't hold its own - and with what I've seen from the trailer so far, it does look like it's got plenty of potential. It's effectively being marketed as a horror game when played all by your lonesome - which then evolves into an adventure with two people and a treasure hunt with three.

The thing is, it's also being advertised as a comedy when played with four, and honestly, that kind of positioning really makes it stand out in the market, in my opinion. The highlight here is obviously its co-op gameplay, which I really do appreciate given how much of a scaredy-cat I am.

Here's the premise: you work for the on-the-nose Supernatural Company, where things are - as you might expect - not as simple as they might seem. Thankfully, you've got your Supernatural Company Workplace Survival Guide with you to help you navigate the treacherous waters of onboarding - and so begins your epic exploration of mysterious ruins and your equally epic treasure hunting.

Now, as for the aforementioned Identity V-esque feels, that extends to the really cool enemies you face too - it's not called "Tomb Busters" for nothing, I suppose.

In any case, it's set for a May 27th launch according to the App Store, although since those things often change without prior notice, I'd take that with a grain of salt. You can pre-register on Google Play now, though, just so you can get first dibs as soon as it's out. And it's apparently free to play with in-app purchases.

While you wait, if you're looking for something similar to tide you over until then, our list of the best multiplayer games on Android is a fab place to start!