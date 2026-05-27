Tomb Busters brings a Chinese horror hit to the West in this Lethal Company-like

Chinese horror hit Tomb Busters is out now on mobile worldwide

It takes a lot of inspiration from indie hit Lethal Company, but with plenty of original ideas

Take it on alone or in co-op with distinct characters that boast their own special abilities

It's not uncommon for a concept to be... Well, let's be nice and say 'expanded upon' by a developer. Think Stumble Guys and everything it drew from Fall Guys. But Chinese horror hit Tomb Busters and its wellspring of inspiration from indie gem Lethal Company may be one of the oddest yet.

Releasing today in the West, Tomb Busters has been downloaded a whopping 200 million times in China alone. In it, you take on the role of a treasure hunter diving into abandoned ruins to recover various artefacts for your vaguely amoral employers. Sounds familiar, right?

But to its credit, Tomb Buster switches things up by leaning much more heavily into the classic paranormal horror side of things. Be it the vampiric jiangshi, moody yet cute red pandas or the creepily familiar Alternates, the enemies you'll need to avoid in your journey to the depths of the tomb are more Hammer horror than deep space terrors.

High lethality

Tomb Busters also builds on the formula by including distinctive characters with their own abilities. And while Lethal Company undoubtedly has the heart and soul that made it popular, Tomb Busters brings the strength of live service support from Giant Games that could see it overshadow its spiritual predecessor.

We've seen it before, certainly, as Stumble Guys quickly outpaced Fall Guys in terms of popularity (if not necessarily in terms of quality). But Tomb Busters, I feel, has more of a selling point than just being Lethal Company on mobile, so I'm interested to see how it's received by fans.

Maybe Tomb Busters will even make it onto one of our best of lists. The only way to find out is to keep checking in on some of them, like our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) that we constantly update!