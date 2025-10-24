Identity V codes (October 2025)

There are so many reasons why Identity V is a brilliant game... the one that stands out the most, and you'll likely notice from the moment you install it, are the visuals. With Tim Burton-esque aesthetics and thrilling character stories, Identity V makes you either love it or hate it within the first 15 seconds.

To add one reason to the list of why you'll love it, I'll share the latest Identity V codes. The codes can give you exclusive character profile frames, avatar pictures, and other exclusive rewards. The only drawback is that you have a limited time to redeem them.

But let's not get into that now - let's see the codes!

Active Identity V codes

There are no active codes at the moment.

Expired

idv7thyear

FRIE25IDV

queenbee1127

IDVLFHAPPY

IDV1ZHYRED

id5thanniv

idvmoonlit

IDVLF2GIFT

IDVHOLiC

idvanniv5

IDVAOD2023

idv1mthx

idvver2upd

How to redeem codes in Identity V

Step 1 : Go to the official Identity V redemption website .

: Go to the . Step 2 : Select your region (Asia/EU-NA).

: Select your (Asia/EU-NA). Step 3 : Type in your ID .

: Type in your . Step 4 : Write the security code and press Continue .

: Write the and press . Step 5 : You'll be redirected to another page, where you can enter the serial number (a.k.a. the redeem code).

: You'll be redirected to another page, where you can enter the serial number (a.k.a. the redeem code). Step 6: Type in one of the active codes, then hit Activate.

There is no in-game redemption option, so here's what you need to do:

How to find your ID in Identity V

Codes not working?

To find your ID, go toin the lobby (top right corner). The Name and ID are on the bottom side of the menu. You cannot copy + paste it, so you'll have to type it in manually.The main reason codes might not work is that they're expired, or you typed them differently from how they're shown.

Identity V codes are usually active for up to a month. Make sure to save this page and check it regularly so you'll always know if there is a newly released code.

About Identity V

In Identity V, aside from the fairytale-like visuals, you have an actual task: you will pick your role, and you have to win the game. How?

Either by hunting down all the players (as the hunter) or by avoiding the hunter and completing various tasks (as the survivor).

There are new characters releasing regularly -both hunters and survivors- and each one comes with a unique kit that can offer some help. You'll find more about the best hunters in Identity V, or you can check the entire character list!