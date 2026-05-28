5 new mobile games to try this week - May 28th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Build a glamping paradise to help an anxious frog
- Hop over lilypads on a platformer pond
- Collect slime and create the ranch of your dreams
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Tomb Busters
They do say that misery loves company, which is probably the only reason Tomb Busters looks appealing to me - and it's all simply because the system leans into its co-op features full-on. As a big scaredy-cat, I appreciate how you can drag along a friend to help you face all manner of horrors across cursed ruins here, and since it's officially being marketed as "scary alone, hilarious together", I am all for teaming up.
This visually distinct cross-play extraction horror also takes inspiration from folkloric creatures across ancient Eastern supernatural legends, and what's interesting is that you can pick different playstyles to fight them off best. That means whether you're an Explorer, Supporter, or Fighter, there's always a role for you in your team - but with the procedurally generated maps and monsters, can you really make a difference? You'll have to squad up to find out!
2
Slime Rancher
Why settle for a boring farmyard when you can have a ranch full of slime?
Okay, so not everyone will likely be too keen on having blobs of gooey mess wobbling around their ranch. But if you're tired of the same ol' horses and cattle, perhaps Slime Rancher might be an interesting change of pace.
And there's a proper narrative here too, as you follow the story of young rancher Beatrix LeBeau on the Far, Far Range. Wrangling slimes, as you might expect, isn't easy, but thankfully, you can capture and nurture cute slimes with a variety of tools at your disposal. Every slime is different, so you'll need to pay attention to hybrid species too if you want to make it out in the wild. Spruce up your ranch with some lovely decor, then take on quests at the Range Exchange for some much-needed moolah!
3
WamojiSword
WamojiSword adds a whole new meaning to "the pen is mightier than the sword", especially since it actually uses the pen as a sword - well, your name, in particular, but that's close enough. There's power in one's name, and this Japanese-inspired battler literally transforms your name into a weapon to take down evil baddies like a boss.
Essentially, all you have to do is input your name, which is then turned into a Kanji sword you can use to fight off your foes. Given that it's kanji, it'll have its own distinct power and meaning, and you'll use it to battle yokai as an Onmyoji. It's a pretty cool way to familiarise yourself with the kanji writing system, as well as learn more about Japanese culture along the way. After all, you shouldn't limit your mastery of a language to mnemonics - battling demons with your holy power is infinitely better, isn't it?
4
Bufo Jump
But if you'd rather just chill without having to worry about demons and devils, Bufo Jump offers a cosy low-poly platformer where you can do just that. There's nothing too mind-blowing here, really - all you have to do is platform through ponds while steering clear of traps and enemies.
The all-ages adventure also features a charming fruit-collecting mechanic too. Plus, all the cosy vibes go hand-in-hand with the cute hats you can customise your froggy companion with, so it's all a very wholesome affair with a lovely soundtrack to boot.
5
Pond Pals
And finally, we round up all the cosy feels with a similarly themed froggy adventure in Pond Pals, which, as the title suggests, is all about pals in a pond. This charming sim will have you building your own little glamping spot for all sorts of campers, and the cutest part of it all is that the main protagonist is an adorable amphibian with anxiety issues.
You'll help Aaron - the aforementioned frantic frog - make his dream glamping haven a reality by prettifying your glamping grounds with different accessories. You'll eventually unlock new areas and upgrades as you go along, all on a quest to make Aaron's dreams come true - a truly noble cause, if you ask me!