Replicat comes to mobile with Balatro-like memory-matching mechanics

Replicat is set to come to mobile, bringing roguelite deckbuilder action

It's a very familiar twist, but like many, it has a definitely competent quality to it

Keep an eye out for it in a few months time, pre-reg now open on iOS and Android

While it may remain the gold standard for its genre, I think we've begun to see the rumblings of a revolt against Balatro and its vast array of inspired twists on the formula. Roguelite, deckbuilder, however you want to term it, they're undoubtedly cropping up like, well, roguelite deckbuilders.

Certainly, Replicat does little to dispel the notion that this is a growing (perhaps even overcrowded) genre. But that doesn't necessarily mean there's anything wrong with it either. Replicat is a relatively straightforward memory-matching card game, where you match up pictures of cats to score points.

But, as you might expect, it's not just about the core gameplay loop. And you'll be able to collect Curios and Essences in order to enhance your run, while burning cards to further refine your deck as you play. If you're familiar at all with the roguelite genre, this'll all feel very familiar, especially when it comes to the inclusion of some sneaky Jokers, too.

The cat's meow

Expected to arrive June 1st, in this case, familiarity may not be on Replicat's side. I've no doubt that it's a competent, well-made example of the roguelite deckbuilder genre. But at the same time, it's also stepping into a very crowded market, especially on mobile.

But, by that same metric, unless you're like me and are already intimately familiar with the genre, you'll probably find something to enjoy about Replicat. It's got the cats, it's got the core gameplay loop, it has the metagame, and it even has the cat cards themed after meme images. What's not to love?

And if you'd like to see what I mean about the increased prevalence and massive popularity of the genre, why not check out our list of the best roguelikes-slash-roguelites on iOS to see what we've picked out for you to try?