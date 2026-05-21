Tomb Busters offers up a more supernatural take on the Lethal Company formula

Tomb Busters has confirmed its official release date for later this month

The popular Chinese release offers a spin on the Lethal Company formula

And with a lack of similar games on mobile, it may find quite a comfy niche

Much like Balatro, after its release, Lethal Company saw a huge number of imitators and developers putting new spins on the extraction-exploration formula. Be that Repo, This is the Press or in this case, mobile versions such as Tomb Busters! Now, with its release date confirmed for May 27th, it's time to ask again: what exactly is Tomb Busters?

Well, the above description is probably the most accurate. Basically, imagine Lethal Company with a Chinese supernatural twist. You join up to four friends (or go it alone, if you're brave enough) to plumb the depths of an ancient tomb and come back with artefacts on behalf of The Supernatural Company.

As you might expect, you'll be faced with all manner of obstacles, ranging from physical traps to more unusual creatures. There's plenty of ghosts and ghoulies inspired by Chinese folklore, as well as other recognisable creatures such as the Ghost Bride (that can only be seen by one player) and the Puppet (which moves only when you look away).

Who you gonna' call? Tomb-Busters

Yes, on the surface, Tomb Busters is pretty much a one-to-one version of Lethal Company. But much like how Identity V mirrors the Dead by Daylight formula with a puppet-themed twist, it also puts its own visual and gameplay spin upon the whole thing.

And just like Identity V, I'm pretty sure that Tomb Busters will find a niche on mobile. Party games like Stumble Guys are very common, for example, but something more Lethal Company style hasn't really been done before, to my knowledge. So if that sounds interesting, keep an eye out for when Tomb Busters hits iOS and Android on May 27th.

Or if you're looking to get spooked right quick, why not check out our list of the best horror games on Android to see what our favourite thrilling picks are?