Oh My Dog gift codes for free Dognotes and other rewards (November 2023)

The developers of Oh My Dog have been rewarding the growing community of the game through the means of gift codes. These codes have the ability to provide a range of freebies, including the in-game currency Dognotes and other items like Iron, Green chests, and more.

You will have to use the particular gift codes as soon as possible, considering that the codes may expire soon. Look at the section below to find a list of active gift codes for Oh My Dog that can be used for free rewards.

Working Oh My Dog gift codes

Happy10K - 200x Dognotes + 50x Bones

Thanks777 - 1x Cookie bag + 100x Dognotes + 50x Bones

Dog1000 - 250x Dognotes + 3x Puddings

Dog2023 - 100x Iron

ohmydog - 1x Dog Express + 2x Random Orange Shard

DOGGY - 100x Dognotes + 1x Cookie bag

TOPDOG - 200x Dognotes + 50x Bones

The following are the different Oh My Dog codes you will be able to utilize to receive free rewards in the game:

You can follow this article or the game’s developers on social media handles to stay updated about the release of further gift codes for Oh My Dog.

Expired codes

There are currently no expired codes for Oh My Dog.

The process of using Oh My Dog codes

Step 1: Start by opening Oh My Dog on your device.

Next, tap the Profile icon and select the "Gift Code" option.

The text field to enter the gift code will emerge on the screen, and you must accurately enter the code.

You may finally click "Confirm" to perform the redemption.

Oh My Dog allows you to redeem the different gift codes within the game itself. The process is easy, and the steps outlined below will help you complete the redemption procedure:

After successful completion, the rewards associated with the code will get deposited into your in-game accounts.