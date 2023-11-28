Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list - SSR characters ranked
Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains is the latest 3D cel-shaded RPG developed by KOMOE Technology Limited (published by KOMOE Game) based on the popular anime/manga title. In this article, we talk about the best and worst characters in the game, and we rank them based on their performance in different scenarios. If you are a new player wondering which characters you should go for, check out our complete Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list.
About Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier listThere are many factors that I had to take into account when I was coming up with this tier list. Of course, one would be each character's overall stats, their strengths, and weaknesses.
Another one was their role within a team and how they stack against other similar characters that can fulfil the same role.
With that being said, at the end of the day, there's no absolute tier list. If you enjoy a certain character and it's working for you, that's great. The goal of this Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list is to give new players some perspective into the meta.
Also, I've decided to rank only the SSR characters in the game since they are the strongest and the only ones that you want to use. So there was no point in ranking SR or R rarity characters.
Without further ado, let's get right into our rankings!
1
SS-Tier
|Characters
|Uta (Mask Maker)
|Tokka Kirishima (Rabbit)
|Rize Kamishiro (Binge Eater)
|Akira Mado (Father's Will)
The absolute top tier is SS-Tier , consisting of the game's most powerful and versatile characters.
Uta (Mask Maker) is the best support currently in the game. He has a very high-speed stat and the ability to buff his teams in terms of offence and defence.Tokka Kirishima (Rabbit) is a very powerful damage dealer. Her best stats are attack, critical damage, and rate. When it comes to RC Cells, go for Kagune or Bikaku types. Rize is one of the best damage dealers in the game. Make sure to spec for crit damage and attack if you got Rize. Kaneki and Uta are some of the best teammates for her.
2
S-Tier
|Characters
|Ken Kaneki (Awaken)
|Kisho Arima (Lightning God)
|Shu Tsukiyama (Gourmet)
|Yukinori Shinohara (New Photo)
|Iwao Kuroiwa (New Photo)
|Yoshimura (Non-Killing Owl)
|Itori (Helter Skelter)
|Juzo Suzuya (CCG Maverick)
S-Tier are excellent all-around characters that can excel in almost every scenario - just not as overpowered as the SS-Tier. With that said, make no mistake, they can get the job done.
Ken Kaneki in his Awaken form is a character that can not only dish out a lot of damage, but he's also great defensively. Someone could argue that he should've been SS-Tier even.
Juzo Suzuya (CCG Maverick) is a DPS character that can dish out a lot of damage., mainly thanks to his Kagune which allows him to hit multiple enemies at once.Kotaro is a very balanced character in terms of stats. His versatility is what makes him so valuable. In the right hands, he can tip the scales of battle in his favour.
3
A-Tier
|Characters
|Nishiki Nishio (Senior)
|Ayato Kirishima (Rebelwing)
|Nashiro Yasushisa (Spotless Shroud)
|Yakumo Omori (Jason)
|Chu Hachikawa (Envoy of Vengeance)
|Ryoko Fueguchi (Daughter Protector)
|Nico (Ladyboy in Love)
If you are looking for a solid support character to round up your team, you might want to take a look at Nico. Nico can buff his allies' stats as well as heal them.Ayato Kirishima (Rebelwing) is a very good damage character. If you decide to go with him as your carry, spec for critical damage, critical rate, and attack. Kaguja and Bikaku are the best RC Cells for him. Hinami is a great character that can tackle both PvE and PvP content. She's especially useful when it comes to boss battles thanks to her healing ability. Overall, she's a versatile character that can fit in many teams.
4
B-Tier
|Characters
|Kureo Mado (Quinque Maniac)
|Mogan Tanakamaru (Battleground Gentleman)
|Renji Yomo (Taciturn Warrior)
|Kurona Yasunisha (Inky Shroud)
|Take Hirako (Absolute Strength)
5
C-Tier
|Characters
|Noro (Powerful Revival)
|Naki (Crybaby)
|Kori Ui (Rising Star)
This concludes our Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list. Keep in mind that these rankings might change in the future with the release of new updates. So if you want to get the latest Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list, make sure to get back to this page from time to time.
