Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list - SSR characters ranked

Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains is the latest 3D cel-shaded RPG developed by KOMOE Technology Limited (published by KOMOE Game) based on the popular anime/manga title. In this article, we talk about the best and worst characters in the game, and we rank them based on their performance in different scenarios. If you are a new player wondering which characters you should go for, check out our complete Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list.

About Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list

There are many factors that I had to take into account when I was coming up with this tier list. Of course, one would be each character's overall stats, their strengths, and weaknesses.

Another one was their role within a team and how they stack against other similar characters that can fulfil the same role.

With that being said, at the end of the day, there's no absolute tier list. If you enjoy a certain character and it's working for you, that's great. The goal of this Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list is to give new players some perspective into the meta.

Also, I've decided to rank only the SSR characters in the game since they are the strongest and the only ones that you want to use. So there was no point in ranking SR or R rarity characters.

Without further ado, let's get right into our rankings!