Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge codes (November 2023)

With Everguild’s CCG card battler Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge having made the jump to mobile, and been out for a while now, we hope you’ve been getting to grips with the grim darkness of the far future right on your phone!

But, if you need a jump-start, that’s why we’re here to help out. While Warpforge is a tactical, engaging way to experience the universe of Warhammer 40,000, it does require plenty of cards to build a versatile and powerful deck, something which might require shelling out a bit of real cash.

While there's no such thing as something for nothing, with certain games you can get rewards with just a simple code. This is why we’ve got the exclusive, latest Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge codes right here for you to get a boost on your opponents. So here they are, and what they’ll get you!

How to redeem Warpforge codes

Warpforge codes (Active)

SQUIDMAR - 5x Booster Pack

- 5x Booster Pack PLEASANTKENOBI - 5x Booster Pack

- 5x Booster Pack REMNANT - Remnant Avatar

Redeeming Warpforge codes is quite easy, simply open the settings menu and you’ll see it right next to the button used for exiting the game. Be careful not to press that on accident, input your code and boom - your reward will be redeemed and available via your collection, no other claims necessary.

These codes will add booster packs for all armies - this means that you won’t be pulling cards for a specific army, even if you’re going through their campaign tree, but for all factions. The Remnant avatar meanwhile is a snazzy new accessory to replace your generic space marine profile picture.

Expired codes

