Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains guide for starting players
Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains is the latest turn-based RPG developed by KOMOE Studio. After its release on iOS and Android, fans of the famous anime/manga have the chance to play as their favourite characters and relive the thrill of the story. As Kaneki-ken, the main protagonist, became a ghoul after an incident on his first date, we highly advise you to be careful out there.
Just kidding. The entire game revolves around a 3D battle and card system, with numerous unique combos and characters to unlock. It might take a bit of work for first-timers to get the hang of everything. If you are a new player with some knowledge of this genre, check out our complete beginner’s guide for Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains.
- Luckily, I don’t have to cover the drawable characters since we’ve already prepared a Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains tier list. After reading this guide, it would be nice if you checked it out to fully understand which ones you should invest in and learn how to build up your team.
Now, let’s begin your ghoully life, filled with fights, enemies to beat, gory cinematics and bloody scenes, but don’t worry, it’s just ketchup.
1
The mechanics and combat system
In this guide, we are going to summarise everything in one place in case you miss or forget some important tips.
The first thing you do is enter a fight using Kaneki-ken. The essence of the stage is to introduce the skill increase in power combo. To merge skills, you can place two of the same characters beside each other and adjacent cards will be combined into a higher-star one with a significant power increase. Although the maximum outcome is a three-star card, it unleashes a special burst effect. But remember that you have a limited number of turns, and each time you swap card positions, you lose one turn.
You might want to focus on filling your ultimate skill gauge to 100%, which unleashes massive damage on your enemy once used.The beautiful animations accompanying the skill, perfectly showing off the thrill of the Tokyo Ghoul anime.
Furthermore, the character classes are split into three types: strength, speed, and intelligence, which add a layer of complexity to the team composition. Strength characters are durable and possess strong physical attacks; those bestowed with speed are agile and capable of dodging hits. On the other hand, intelligence characters can inflict both ranged and magical blows and manipulate the enemy team with certain debuffs and control abilities.
Additionally, there are five elements in the game: water, fire, wood, light, and dark. All the attributes have restrictions against each other. In other words, you will have to balance your team attributes to match and counter enemy teams. The elemental advantage system enforces the strategic use of characters with varying abilities and skills, making the gameplay more fresh and tactically challenging.
2
Equipment and levelling system
Besides the 3D turn-based combat system, Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains features more RPG elements in the grinding line. You can equip gear items called "RC cells" that have a primary bonus stat and four secondaries unlockable upon enhancing the cell. Every character can equip three types of gear: attack, defence, and HP, with either a static or percentage stat, with the latter being the perfect fit.
The equipment system has more to it than it appears. As you progress and level up, you will eventually unlock crafting, salvage, and RC Modification, which will allow you to tinker with the cells to create the perfect sub-stats for your characters. If you have played Epic Seven, you will understand the power of RNG when it comes to levelling up gear and crafting potential.
The RC system fills the grinding bar a bit. Nevertheless, you will not equip them randomly; you have to thoroughly read your characters' skills to determine what stats you should focus on. Remember that your characters have passive and active skills that can only be unlocked by enhancement and levelling up. Make sure to read them all to understand the potential and investment worthiness score of your character.
Now that you understand what this game is like, here is a small compilation of tips that will make your adventure less troublesome.
3
Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains Tips
1. Your primary focus should be a balanced team with a mix of strength, speed, and intelligence characters, each with different elemental affinities. The former helps gain control over different situations and enemy teams. Don’t be afraid to experiment to figure out what suits your style.
Additionally, take advantage of the elemental pattern. Fire beats wood, wood beats water, and water beats fire, forming a basic triangle. Meanwhile, the light and dark elements counter each other.
2. Prioritise skills that have an impact on combat, such as AoE abilities that deal high damage and play an important role in accumulating "weak" on enemies, eventually leading to stuns once fully stacked. You should also focus on skills with debuffs, as they delay the enemy's deadly attacks.
3. As the story progresses, you will face strong foes where improving your characters alone will be futile. So, it’s time to look at the RC cells. Although the game suggests adding them upon acquisition, don’t forget to enhance them to a sufficient level until you acquire the desired substats. Pay attention to resources that will help levelling up your character's equipment from day one, they will become quite the rare find later.
4. Make sure not to overlook time-limited events; they are your way to acquire special rewards and resources. These events are a key source for obtaining rare items that may prove challenging to find in regular gameplay. Whether it's exclusive characters or powerful equipment, never underestimate the power of exclusive rewards.
5. As this might sound very basic, completing your daily missions and objectives is crucial for your overall progress. Daily missions cover a range of activities, from character levelling to equipment upgrades, providing essential materials and currency necessary for various aspects of the game.
6. Upgrade your top-tier characters with the highest potential, rather than focusing extensively on the dead weight of your team. This smart resource allocation brings long-term benefits in both PvE and PvP modes. By forging alliances and engaging in cooperative PvE battles, you will not only earn valuable rewards but will also get an opportunity to observe their team compositions, helping you validate your choices for investments over time.
This brings us to the end of our Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains beginner’s guide. With this amazing game, you will experience the most beautiful moments and thrilling fights of the series, and for a better hook of time, here are freebies that you can claim with our Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes.