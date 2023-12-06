Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains guide for starting players

1. Your primary focus should be a balanced team with a mix of strength, speed, and intelligence characters, each with different elemental affinities. The former helps gain control over different situations and enemy teams. Don’t be afraid to experiment to figure out what suits your style.

Additionally, take advantage of the elemental pattern. Fire beats wood, wood beats water, and water beats fire, forming a basic triangle. Meanwhile, the light and dark elements counter each other.

2. Prioritise skills that have an impact on combat, such as AoE abilities that deal high damage and play an important role in accumulating "weak" on enemies, eventually leading to stuns once fully stacked. You should also focus on skills with debuffs, as they delay the enemy's deadly attacks.

3. As the story progresses, you will face strong foes where improving your characters alone will be futile. So, it’s time to look at the RC cells. Although the game suggests adding them upon acquisition, don’t forget to enhance them to a sufficient level until you acquire the desired substats. Pay attention to resources that will help levelling up your character's equipment from day one, they will become quite the rare find later.

4. Make sure not to overlook time-limited events; they are your way to acquire special rewards and resources. These events are a key source for obtaining rare items that may prove challenging to find in regular gameplay. Whether it's exclusive characters or powerful equipment, never underestimate the power of exclusive rewards.

5. As this might sound very basic, completing your daily missions and objectives is crucial for your overall progress. Daily missions cover a range of activities, from character levelling to equipment upgrades, providing essential materials and currency necessary for various aspects of the game.

6. Upgrade your top-tier characters with the highest potential, rather than focusing extensively on the dead weight of your team. This smart resource allocation brings long-term benefits in both PvE and PvP modes. By forging alliances and engaging in cooperative PvE battles, you will not only earn valuable rewards but will also get an opportunity to observe their team compositions, helping you validate your choices for investments over time.

This brings us to the end of our Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains beginner’s guide. With this amazing game, you will experience the most beautiful moments and thrilling fights of the series, and for a better hook of time, here are freebies that you can claim with our Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes.