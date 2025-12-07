Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle codes (December 2025)
Get free jades, gold, and summons tickets by redeeming these Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle codes.
This game takes you back to ancient China as you lead from the sidelines in hopes of uniting the Three Kingdoms! You must gather a team of the strongest officers and restore peace to a war-torn world.
To help speed up your progress, we’ve collected all the latest Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicles codes that you can redeem to get Jades, Summon Tickets, Gold, and more. Additionally, the devs regularly release event-specific codes that should be redeemed within 24 hours. But first, redeem the ones you see in the active list.
Other guides like this will give you a nice advantage over others through gifts and rewards. Use these Isekai Feast codes if you like anime, or how about some MLBB codes if you're a MOBA fan!
Active Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle codes
- NOTFOUND
- TKICGLOBALOPEN - Get 6,000 Free Jades and 100 Normal Officer Summon Tickets
Expired codes
- SUMMERGROW - Offline Officer EXP 24 Hours x1, Offline Gold 24 Hours x1, Dragon Jade x10,000, Treasure Fragments x1,000,000, Imperial Treasure Fragments x100,000 (expires August 31st)
- SUMMERKEY - Gold Vault Key x10, Swordmaster Dojo Key x10, Warlord Armory Key x10, Resonance Library Key x10, Emperor's Treasury Key x10 (expires August 31st)
- SUMMERPICK - Normal Officer Summon Ticket x1000, Normal Weapon Summon Ticket x1000, Pickup Weapon Summon Ticket x300, Pickup Officer Summon Ticket x300 (expires August 31st)
- WHITEGIFT - Pickup Officer Summon Ticket x314 (expires March 27th)
MARCHCOUPON - Common Officer Summon Ticket x300 + Common Weapon Summon Ticket x300 + Elixir Selection Chest x10 (expires March 27th)
- VALENTINEGIFT - 20,000 Jade + Legendary Officer Summon Ticket I x1 + Elixir Chest x4 (expires February 20th)
- 100TKIC - Jade x20,000 + Common Officer Summon Ticket x500 + Common Weapon Summon Ticket x500 + Legendary Officer Summon Ticket x1 + Elixir Chest x10 (expires February 20th)
- TKICXGOSU - 10,000 Jade + x1 Offline Officer EXP 24h + x300 Normal Officer Summon Ticket + x300 Normal Weapon Summon Ticket (expires February 20th)
- TKICXGOSUGIFT2 - 20,000 Free Jade (expires February 10th)
- TKICXGOSUGIFT1 - 300 Normal Officer Summon Ticket + 300 Normal Weapon Summon Ticket (expires February 3rd)
- COLLABORATIOND3
- COLLABORATIOND7
- COLLABORATIOND6
- COLLABORATIOND4
- COLLABORATIOND5
- CHRISTMASGIFT5 - 2 Offline Officer EXP 24h (expires December 30th)
- CHRISTMASGIFT1
- CHRISTMASEVE
- MERRYCHRISTMAS
- CHRISTMASGIFT2
- CHRISTMASGIFT3
- CHRISTMASGIFT4
- FOLLOWERS1000
- FOLLOWERS500
- 7EVERYDAYGIFT1
- 7EVERYDAYGIFT2
- 7EVERYDAYGIFT3
- 7EVERYDAYGIFT4
- 7EVERYDAYGIFT5
- 7EVERYDAYGIFT6
- 7EVERYDAYGIFT7
- CHRISTMASGIFT1
- CHRISTMASEVE
- MERRYCHRISTMAS
How to redeem codes for Three Kingdoms?Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle codes:
- Launch the game
- Tap on the Menu icon in the top-right corner of the main gameplay screen.
- In the drop-down menu, tap on the gear icon to open Settings.
- Click on Enter Coupon Code.
- Type in the code you want to redeem and hit OK.
All codes are case-sensitive and won’t work if you make any typos. You'll receive rewards for every active code you redeem through your in-game mail. So, once you successfully redeem a code, head to your mail section to claim your rewards.
Where can you get more codes?The official Twitter/X account for Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle is very active. Aside from posting regular updates, they post new codes on there too. So, give them a follow to stay on top of all Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle news and codes. However, the easiest thing to do is just to bookmark this page and return every now and then, since we will update it often.
BTS Cooking On codes (December 2025)