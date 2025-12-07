Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle codes (December 2025)

Get free jades, gold, and summons tickets by redeeming these Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle codes.

- checked for codes

This game takes you back to ancient China as you lead from the sidelines in hopes of uniting the Three Kingdoms! You must gather a team of the strongest officers and restore peace to a war-torn world.

To help speed up your progress, we’ve collected all the latest Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicles codes that you can redeem to get Jades, Summon Tickets, Gold, and more. Additionally, the devs regularly release event-specific codes that should be redeemed within 24 hours. But first, redeem the ones you see in the active list.

Active Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle codes

TKICGLOBALOPEN - Get 6,000 Free Jades and 100 Normal Officer Summon Tickets

Expired codes

SUMMERGROW - Offline Officer EXP 24 Hours x1, Offline Gold 24 Hours x1, Dragon Jade x10,000, Treasure Fragments x1,000,000, Imperial Treasure Fragments x100,000 (expires August 31st)

SUMMERKEY - Gold Vault Key x10, Swordmaster Dojo Key x10, Warlord Armory Key x10, Resonance Library Key x10, Emperor's Treasury Key x10 (expires August 31st)

SUMMERPICK - Normal Officer Summon Ticket x1000, Normal Weapon Summon Ticket x1000, Pickup Weapon Summon Ticket x300, Pickup Officer Summon Ticket x300 (expires August 31st)

WHITEGIFT - Pickup Officer Summon Ticket x314 (expires March 27th)

MARCHCOUPON - Common Officer Summon Ticket x300 + Common Weapon Summon Ticket x300 + Elixir Selection Chest x10 (expires March 27th)

MARCHCOUPON - Common Officer Summon Ticket x300 + Common Weapon Summon Ticket x300 + Elixir Selection Chest x10 (expires March 27th) VALENTINEGIFT - 20,000 Jade + Legendary Officer Summon Ticket I x1 + Elixir Chest x4 (expires February 20th)

100TKIC - Jade x20,000 + Common Officer Summon Ticket x500 + Common Weapon Summon Ticket x500 + Legendary Officer Summon Ticket x1 + Elixir Chest x10 (expires February 20th)

TKICXGOSU - 10,000 Jade + x1 Offline Officer EXP 24h + x300 Normal Officer Summon Ticket + x300 Normal Weapon Summon Ticket (expires February 20th)

TKICXGOSUGIFT2 - 20,000 Free Jade (expires February 10th)

TKICXGOSUGIFT1 - 300 Normal Officer Summon Ticket + 300 Normal Weapon Summon Ticket (expires February 3rd)

COLLABORATIOND3

COLLABORATIOND7

COLLABORATIOND6

COLLABORATIOND4

COLLABORATIOND5

CHRISTMASGIFT5 - 2 Offline Officer EXP 24h (expires December 30th)

CHRISTMASGIFT1

CHRISTMASEVE

MERRYCHRISTMAS

CHRISTMASGIFT2

CHRISTMASGIFT3

CHRISTMASGIFT4

FOLLOWERS1000

FOLLOWERS500

7EVERYDAYGIFT1

7EVERYDAYGIFT2

7EVERYDAYGIFT3

7EVERYDAYGIFT4

7EVERYDAYGIFT5

7EVERYDAYGIFT6

7EVERYDAYGIFT7

CHRISTMASGIFT1

CHRISTMASEVE

MERRYCHRISTMAS

How to redeem codes for Three Kingdoms?

Launch the game

the game Tap on the Menu icon in the top-right corner of the main gameplay screen.

icon in the top-right corner of the main gameplay screen. In the drop-down menu, tap on the gear icon to open Settings .

. Click on Enter Coupon Code .

. Type in the code you want to redeem and hit OK.

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle codes:

All codes are case-sensitive and won’t work if you make any typos. You'll receive rewards for every active code you redeem through your in-game mail. So, once you successfully redeem a code, head to your mail section to claim your rewards.

Where can you get more codes?