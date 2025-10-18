Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle tier list and a reroll guide
Our Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle tier list is here to rank the best (and worst) officers of every class and assist in making that invincible team.
We’ve finally ranked the 140+ officers according to their class/type. As the roster grows, this tier list will be updated accordingly. So, be sure to check back after major updates.
If you’re wondering why we have separate tier lists instead of one? Here’s the answer.
Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle is an idle RPG with four classes: Defense, Physical, Magic, and Support. You’ll need at least one officer from every class on your team for smoother progression. So, this multifaceted tier list separately ranks the best and worst officers from every class, helping you choose the right one for every role.
Secondly, officers from different classes have different attributes. Putting them in the same tier list will lead to more confusion than clarity. So, to keep things easy and just, we’ve created four tier lists. Go through them all, save the summon tickets, and try to get officers that suit your playstyle.
But, before clicking on the big blue button below to see the tier list, redeem these Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle codes.Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Defense Units tier list
|Tier
|Officers
|S
|Cao Ren, Rudolph Cai Yan, Sun Ren
|A
|Sun Jian, Lu Meng, Ling Tong, Hua Xiong
|B
|Zhang Fei, Dong Zhou, Meng Huo, Wu’s Heavy Axe Soldier, Warlord’s Heavy Hammer Soldier, Wu’s Heavy Hammer Soldier, Shu’s Heavy Hammer Soldier, Wei’s Heavy Hammer Soldier
|C
|Xu Chu, Wen Chou, Yan Liang, Gao Shun, Warlord’s Heavy Axe Soldier, Wu’s Elite Hammer Soldier, Wu’s Elite Club Soldier
|D
|Shu’s Heavy Axe Soldier, Warlord’s Shield Soldier, Wei’s Shield Soldier, Yellow Turban Spearman, Wu’s Spearman, Wei’s Spearman, Shu’s Spearman
|E
|Elephant, Warlord’s Centurion, Wu’s Centurion, Shu’s Centurion, Wei’s Centurion
There are 30+ Defense units in Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle. Most of them are melee fighters who can take a beating head-on and dish it out, while others are mid-range with great crowd control abilities. So, if you’re looking for absolute tanks, look to the melee options. And if your play style is more CC-focused, mid-range fighters are the better choice.Cao Ren and Rudolph Cai Yan are the pinnacle of mid-range and melee Defense units, respectively, and they deserve a place at the top of our Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle tier list. With the skills active, Rudolph Cai Yan deals massive damage while reducing the DMG taken by the other team members while Cao Ren’s final Def stat gets a boost as he becomes Indomitable (HP doesn’t drop for eight seconds).
Most units in the A tier are Legendary, too, but on paper. Their stats might be similar to Cao and Cai, but their performance isn’t. And don’t let the in-game rarity ratings fool you. Some of the Heroic and Rare units perform better on the battlefield than Legendary units like Zhang Fei who ends up in the B tier.
Once you enter the “soldier” territory, things get pretty generic. Whether it be archers, hammer soldiers, centurions, or spearmen, the stats and performance are almost identical, apart from a few anomalies. In the Defense units, it’s Wu’s Heavy Axe Soldier who performs a lot better than his counterparts.
Just one thing before we move on to the Physical units tier list. If you get the Elephant, put it on your team. It looks cool!
2
Physical Units tier list
|Tier
|Officer
|S
|Loyal Lu Bu, Yong Gang, Jiang Wei, Huang Zhong, Lu Hua, Ma Chao, Da Qiao, Hong So
|A
|Sun Luban, Taishi Ci, Xiahou Dun, Gan Ning, Zhao Yun, Guan Yu, Gongsun Zan, Dian Wei, Zhang Bao, Zhou Tai, Xiahou Yuan, Gim Do, Gayoung Jin, Old General Dian Wei
|B
|Lady Zhurong, Lu Bu, Cao Pi, Tian Feng, Xu Huang, Nanzhong Elite Spearman, Wei’s Assassin, Wu’s Archer Soldier, Wei’s Archer Soldier, Shu’s Archer Soldier
|C
|Wei’s Heavy Axe Soldier, Warlord’s Lion, Wu’s Tiger, Shu’s White Tiger, Wei’s Tiger, Guan Ping, Warlord’s Mace Soldier, Wu’s Mace Soldier, Shu’s Mace Soldier, Warlord’s Crossbow Soldier, Wei’s Crossbow Soldier, Wu’s Crossbow Soldier, Shu’s Elite Foot Soldier, Wu’s Elite Foot Soldier, Warlord Elite Swordsman, Yellow Turban Archer
|D
|Shu’s Elite Swordsman, Wei’s Elite Swordsman, Yellow Turban Foot Soldier,
|E
|Mountain Bandit Spearman, Elite Spearman, Wu’s Infantry, Wei’s Infantry, Shu’s Infantry
Tons of “average” fighters populate the Physical class in Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle, but there are some great officers in here too that you should try to get on your team.
The recent Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle x Gosu collaboration brought FOUR new physical units to the game. Two of them - Yong Gang and Hong So - are OP with their insane ATK and CRIT stats. Other Legendary units like Jiang Wei and Da Qiao are also superb choices for every play style.
There are plenty of great physical units to pick from. You just have to decide if you want a mid-range, long-range, or ultra-long-range unit. If you want a melee physical unit, you either have to grind and pray hard to get a Legendary melee or make do with the Infantry Units or the Tigers.
If you’re having a hard time collecting high-rarity physical units, invest in your Archers - you’ll get plenty of them early on. And just like the Elephant, the Lion and Tigers look cool but aren’t that effective.
3
Magic Units tier list
|Tier
|Officers
|S
|Xiao Qiao, Santa Huang Yueying, Xiahou Hui, Chen Gong, Huang Gai
|A
|Guo Jia, Lu Su, Ma Yunlu, Lu Xun, Zhou Yu, Zhuge Liang, Pang De, Zhen Ji, Zhang Jue
|B
|Zhang Liao, Sima Yi, Xun Yu, Cheng Yu, Yuan Shu, Zhang He, Wu’s Assassin, Wei’s Javelin Soldier, Shu’s Javelin Soldier, Warlord’s Javelin Soldier, Wu’s Hurling Soldier
|C
|Jia Xu, Wei’s Mountain Blade Soldier, Zhuge Jin, Shu’s Scholar Official, Wu’s Strategist, Wei’s Strategist, Yellow Turban Strategist
|D
|Shu’s Strategist, Mountain Hammer Soldier, Wu’s Blade Soldier, Shu’s Blade Soldier, Warlord’s Blade Soldier
These are mages of Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle and Santa Huang Yueying, Xiahou Hui, and Chen Gong are the grand wizards right now.
Although Chen Gong is of lower rarity, he outperforms many Legendary magic units with his ultra-long-range crowd control abilities.
The A tier is full of highly effective but highly one-dimensional wizards. Almost all the units have a mid-range moveset and focus more on debuffing the enemies instead of buffing allies. With the right strategies, these are highly effective units but not as good as the S-tier ones that perform well in every setting.
From tier B and down, we’ve got about 20+ units that all do pretty much the same thing in different outfits. Wu’s Assassin and the Javelin Soldiers are the only ones worth keeping around.
4
Support Units tier list
|Tier
|Officers
|S
|Huang Yueying, Cai Yan, Liu Bei, Wei Yan, Lu Zhi, Wu Guotai
|A
|Fa Zheng, Wang Yuanji, Zhang Chunhua, Bu Lianshi, Xu Shu, Liu Shan, Sun Quan
|B
|Yuan Shao, Pang Tong, Cao Cao, Dancer, Yan Baihu, Elephant Soldier
|C
|Shu’s Tribune, Wu’s Tribune, Wei’s Tribune, Wei’s Battering Ram
|D
|Warlord’s Cavalry Soldier, Shu’s Cavalry Soldier, Wei’s Cavalry Soldier, Wu’s Pikeman
Apparently, the physical, magic, and defense need more support so the game has some 20-odd support units to choose from. But, to give credit where it’s due, support units actually play a supporting role with their buffing/debuffing skills. Plus, their crowd-control abilities are better than defense units.
Take Huang Yueying for example. She is the “support” version of the physical unit, Santa Huang Yueying. Instead of a simple outfit change, the support Huan Yueying actually has decent stats and completely different skills that support the entire team.
Similarly, almost every other support unit has one buff for allies and one debuff for enemies.
Units in tiers C and D only have single, unimpressive buffs/debuffs. Pair that up with underwhelming ATK and DEF stats and the Tribunes and Cavalry Soldiers are the worst support units.
That’s all for our Three Kingdom Idle Chronicle tier list. Now, click on the right arrow once again for a reroll guide.
5
Three Kingdoms: Idle Chronicle reroll guide
If you’re not at all happy with your current batch of heroes, you can delete your account and all progress to start afresh. The other option is to simply log out, check what you get from the reroll, and decide whether you want to link a permanent account or try your luck again.
The Delete Account feature means unlimited rerolls, and there are no long tutorials to complete before you can reroll again. It takes less than five minutes to complete all this and see what hero the game gives you.
For similar content, take a look at the recently made Balatro Joker tier list, or a tier list for Gods and Demons. There are others, look around.