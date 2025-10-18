Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle tier list and a reroll guide

Our Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle tier list is here to rank the best (and worst) officers of every class and assist in making that invincible team.

- Version: 1.23.3 - Added: Old General Dian Wei

We’ve finally ranked the 140+ officers according to their class/type. As the roster grows, this tier list will be updated accordingly. So, be sure to check back after major updates.

If you’re wondering why we have separate tier lists instead of one? Here’s the answer.

Three Kingdoms Idle Chronicle is an idle RPG with four classes: Defense, Physical, Magic, and Support. You’ll need at least one officer from every class on your team for smoother progression. So, this multifaceted tier list separately ranks the best and worst officers from every class, helping you choose the right one for every role.

Secondly, officers from different classes have different attributes. Putting them in the same tier list will lead to more confusion than clarity. So, to keep things easy and just, we’ve created four tier lists. Go through them all, save the summon tickets, and try to get officers that suit your playstyle.

Original article by Shah Zaib. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.