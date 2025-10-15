Updated Isekai Feast codes (October 2025)

- checked for codes

If you're eager to claim the latest Isekai Feast codes, put on your speedy hat because these redeem codes wait for absolutely no one. The game has plenty of codes - or should I say, had - but they have a very short lifespan, so if you want to get your hands on some, you need to be quick.

Isekai Feast codes will grant you various goods, depending on the time of year and the code, and most of them are only valid for a couple of days. Below you can find a complete list of codes for Isekai Feast, as well as how to redeem them.

Active Isekai Feast codes

VIP777 - 5* Hero Annabelle

Expired codes

BodyLanguage25

TryDumpling25

LemonTheBest

KOIWishULuck

GoodLuck2U

FatherDay2025 (expires June 17th)

Children25Day (expires June 3rd)

DraBoatFes2025 (expires June 2nd)

WatchAMovie25

TryCrawfish

MotherDayF2025 (expires 12th)

MotherDay2025 (expires 13th)

20LaborDay25

MayDFeastEnd

FindARainbow - expires April 6th

expires April 6th LetsLaughTdy

WhiteDay2025

38EventEndSoon - rewards (expires March 10th)

rewards (expires March 10th) WomenDay2025 - rewards (expires March 9th)

TheLastOfFeb - rewards (expires March 2nd)

JoinCoolRebate - rewards (expires March 2nd)

VFEASTAbt2EnD - expires February 17th

expires February 17th Valentine2024

GongXiFaCai

1101FeastING - Expires January 13th

WELCOMETO2025 - Expires January 5th

Expires January 5th 2025IsComing

TIME2Y2025

CHRISTMASDAY24

2024FeastEnded

2024Double12

HugDay2024

SmileToday

GoodMousse

CrazyFeast2024

GoRebate20

2Watermelon4

TellAJoke2024

B4Halloween

EatCranberry24

MusicPhotoDay

WalkToAPark

TryPumpkin

SpreadRLove

24JulytheEnd

CleanYoFridge

HaveASandwich

PositiveVibes

TryCappuccino

BeBraveToday

EnjoySimplicity

LoverReunion

Happiness24

SchoolPicture

ReadABook

CubanSandwic

Otw2Beach

JustSmile

FriedChicken

TakeABreak

NoBeardTdy

CareForKids

MeteorBlessing

TakeASelfie

FatherDay2024

MovieNight2024

DraBoatFest

DoughnutULike

How to redeem Isekai Feast codes?

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open the Redeem option, which is on the bottom left.

: Open the option, which is on the bottom left. Step 3: Type in one of the codes, and then hit the Confirm button.

If you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, just follow the step-by-step process I've written below:

Why are my codes not working?

All of the Isekai Feast codes have a short expiration date (except for the permanent one), so you need to make sure you're redeeming them quickly. I recommend you save this guide and check it regularly because you never know when a new code is going to come out.

Another reason why a code might not work is if you typed it in wrong. The codes are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as you see in the list above. Make sure there are no spaces after the words as well.

How to get more codes?

We get new codes regularly from the game's official Facebook page , but the codes are usually under a little riddle. You need to find the missing part of the code in order to get the full code based on the hints, so if you're not up for doing all that, just check this page because we add them as soon as we find them!

Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton