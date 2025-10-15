Updated Isekai Feast codes (October 2025)
If you're eager to claim the latest Isekai Feast codes, put on your speedy hat because these redeem codes wait for absolutely no one. The game has plenty of codes - or should I say, had - but they have a very short lifespan, so if you want to get your hands on some, you need to be quick.
Isekai Feast codes will grant you various goods, depending on the time of year and the code, and most of them are only valid for a couple of days. Below you can find a complete list of codes for Isekai Feast, as well as how to redeem them.
Active Isekai Feast codes
- VIP777 - 5* Hero Annabelle
Expired codes
- BodyLanguage25
- TryDumpling25
- LemonTheBest
- KOIWishULuck
- GoodLuck2U
- FatherDay2025 (expires June 17th)
- Children25Day (expires June 3rd)
- DraBoatFes2025 (expires June 2nd)
- WatchAMovie25
- TryCrawfish
- MotherDayF2025 (expires 12th)
- MotherDay2025 (expires 13th)
- 20LaborDay25
- MayDFeastEnd
- FindARainbow - expires April 6th
- LetsLaughTdy
- WhiteDay2025
- 38EventEndSoon - rewards (expires March 10th)
- WomenDay2025 - rewards (expires March 9th)
- TheLastOfFeb - rewards (expires March 2nd)
- JoinCoolRebate - rewards (expires March 2nd)
- VFEASTAbt2EnD - expires February 17th
- Valentine2024
- GongXiFaCai
- 1101FeastING - Expires January 13th
- WELCOMETO2025 - Expires January 5th
- 2025IsComing
- TIME2Y2025
- CHRISTMASDAY24
- 2024FeastEnded
- 2024Double12
- HugDay2024
- SmileToday
- GoodMousse
- CrazyFeast2024
- GoRebate20
- 2Watermelon4
- TellAJoke2024
- B4Halloween
- EatCranberry24
- MusicPhotoDay
- WalkToAPark
- TryPumpkin
- SpreadRLove
- 24JulytheEnd
- CleanYoFridge
- HaveASandwich
- PositiveVibes
- TryCappuccino
- BeBraveToday
- EnjoySimplicity
- LoverReunion
- Happiness24
- SchoolPicture
- ReadABook
- CubanSandwic
- Otw2Beach
- JustSmile
- FriedChicken
- TakeABreak
- NoBeardTdy
- CareForKids
- MeteorBlessing
- Isekai
- Feast
- Tales
- Recipes
- IFTOR
- jollymax
- TakeASelfie
- FatherDay2024
- MovieNight2024
- DraBoatFest
- DoughnutULike
How to redeem Isekai Feast codes?If you don't know how to redeem the codes yet, just follow the step-by-step process I've written below:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Open the Redeem option, which is on the bottom left.
- Step 3: Type in one of the codes, and then hit the Confirm button.
Why are my codes not working?All of the Isekai Feast codes have a short expiration date (except for the permanent one), so you need to make sure you're redeeming them quickly. I recommend you save this guide and check it regularly because you never know when a new code is going to come out.
Another reason why a code might not work is if you typed it in wrong. The codes are case-sensitive, so you need to type them in exactly as you see in the list above. Make sure there are no spaces after the words as well.
How to get more codes?We get new codes regularly from the game's official Facebook page, but the codes are usually under a little riddle. You need to find the missing part of the code in order to get the full code based on the hints, so if you're not up for doing all that, just check this page because we add them as soon as we find them!
Originally posted by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Shaun Walton