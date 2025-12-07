BTS Cooking On codes (December 2025)

I love mobile cooking games, and when this game was released, I was ecstatic. If you are looking for all the latest BTS Cooking On codes, I've made a list below and will share them all.

BTS Cooking On is similar to Diner Dash in a way. You have to combine ingredients and serve your customers while remaining mindful of the timers. You don't want to burn their food, after all. So, if you want a few tricks up your sleeve, then make sure you read the BTS Cooking On guide I've created, too.

Active BTS Cooking On codes

TASTETHEWORLD

Expired codes

BESTCHEF (Expires September 22nd)

How to redeem BTS Cooking On codes?

Method 1: In-game

Step 1 : Open the Menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

: Open the in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the Settings option.

: Tap on the option. Step 3 : Select the Enter Coupon Code button that sits underneath your player's CS Code. A page will open where you can enter the promo code.

: Select the button that sits underneath your player's CS Code. A page will open where you can enter the promo code. Step 4: Type in the active code there, and then hit Enter.

Method 2: On the website

Step 1 : Open the official promo code redemption page for BTS Cooking On .

: Open the official promo code redemption page for BTS Cooking On Step 2 : Select your Server .

: Select your . Step 3 : Type in your player CS Code (find it in Menu > Settings > Account).

: Type in your player (find it in Menu > Settings > Account). Step 4: Type in the active coupon code and press the Use Coupon button.

There are two methods to redeem the codes. I've shared them both below, so pick the one you like the most and get cooking - and redeeming, of course.

How to get more codes?

New BTS Cooking On codes are released on the game's official Facebook page or X account . However, we add them to this page as soon as they are out, so don't worry about scouring the entire internet to find them. Just save this page and check it regularly.

